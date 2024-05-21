Assisted Living Locators Sets Industry Standard for Personalized, Ethical Senior Care Placement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent industry scrutiny of online senior care referral sites, Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands, is proudly emphasizing its commitment to integrity and personalized care in senior placements. Founded by Angela Olea, a registered nurse and a recognized authority in senior housing, Assisted Living Locators stands apart in its rigorous vetting process and the dedication to matching individual client needs with the right care options.

Under Olea's visionary leadership, Assisted Living Locators has grown into one of the largest and most respected senior placement services in the nation. "Our focus has always been on the well-being of our clients. We do this by ensuring that our 'boots on the ground' recommendations are based on thorough evaluations and real-time feedback from facilities," said Olea. She was also instrumental in the creation of the National Placement and Referral Alliance (NPRA), advocating for higher standards and transparency across the senior care industry.

"As a no-cost service, we proudly uphold a transparent approach regarding our commission-based revenue model, which is based on a commission received from the facilities only after a successful placement," explained Olea. "Importantly, this does not influence the objectivity of our evaluations. Our commitment to ethical service and personalized care ensures that every family receives fair, unbiased advice."

"Assisted Living Locators was created out of a need to support our community better and to provide a service that families can trust fully," Olea explained. "We pride ourselves on being the first senior placement service with a system-wide dementia care certification, ensuring that our staff is uniquely qualified to assist with even the most challenging care scenarios."

Assisted Living Locators service model includes:

Personalized Consultations: Understanding each client's specific care needs and family dynamics.

Comprehensive Facility Reviews: Utilizing up-to-date inspection data and direct feedback from current residents.

Continued Family Support: Ensuring that families are confident and informed every step of the way, along with follow-up and evaluation after the senior placement.

"At Assisted Living Locators, we rigorously vet senior care facilities and ensure our advisors guide you every step of the way. We lead by example, providing reliable and compassionate care solutions," Olea added.

To speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators