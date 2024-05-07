Assisted Living Locators Highlights the Importance of Socialization for Senior Mental and Physical Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior care referral and placement agency, is emphasizing the vital role of socialization in promoting both mental and physical health in assisted living communities. The organization advocates that engaging in group activities and events can significantly enhance seniors' well-being, offering benefits such as regular exercise, improved nutrition, reduced stress, and a stronger immune system.

"Socialization is a key factor in maintaining not only mental health but also physical well-being for seniors," Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators states. "Older adults' health and wellbeing may be especially threatened by social isolation. During Mental Health Awareness Month, we want to highlight how group activities in assisted living communities can address both aspects, leading to a more fulfilling and healthier lifestyle for seniors."

Social isolation and loneliness are increasingly recognized as critical factors affecting the mental health of seniors. A study published in the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) on February 23, 2023, sheds light on the profound impact of social isolation on cognitive function. The research reveals that social isolation is not only associated with feelings of loneliness but also correlates with a decline in memory and overall cognitive abilities over time.

Assisted Living Locators emphasizes the critical role of socialization in combating these challenges. Their senior living advisors collaborate with families to identify assisted living communities that offer diverse group activities and events designed to promote socialization and holistic well-being. From fitness classes and art workshops to communal dining and social outings, these communities provide environments where seniors can thrive both socially and physically.

"The impact of socialization extends beyond physical health benefits," Olea adds. "It fosters a sense of community, belonging, and happiness, which are essential for mental health. During Mental Health Awareness Month, we encourage families to consider the importance of social activities in the overall care plan for their senior loved ones."

