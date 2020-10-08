Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea Named One of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder For Second Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea has been named one of the "50 Women of Wonder" for the second consecutive year in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's annual edition, honoring remarkable female franchisors making a difference with their brands. The magazine's Oct. issue and special section on "Women In Franchising" can be found here.

"Women continue to increase their impact on the franchise industry," said Alesia Visconti, Publisher & CEO, Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "Nominated by our readers, our '50 Women of Wonder' are creating a path for business ownership for others and many are bringing goods and services to meet their community's needs. They are powerful women that stop at nothing to reach success."

Founder of the nation's first senior placement franchise, Olea is an accomplished business leader in the senior care industry. A registered nurse, she initially launched Assisted Living Locators in response to seeing aging patients have unnecessary hospital readmissions and a lack of community support.

As Assisted Living Locators CEO, Olea has built the company into a nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, matchmaking seniors with caring providers for over a decade. With 140 franchise office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Assisted Living Locators is the largest organically grown senior placement and referral businesses in the U.S.

"It's an honor to be included alongside so many amazing women that are blazing trails in today's franchise industry," said Olea. "I'm proud that through my company, we help seniors and their families find the right care option and peace of mind."

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500® issue and Franchise Business Review's 2020 Top Franchises Report. Founder/CEO Angela Olea was named one of "The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2019" by AZ Business Magazine. The company also was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

