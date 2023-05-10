Assisted Living Locators Champions Assisted Living Model in Nationwide Efforts to Combat Loneliness Epidemic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's recent announcement concerning a national plan to combat the "loneliness epidemic," Assisted Living Locators emphasizes the assisted living model as a crucial solution to minimize social isolation among older adults, establishing itself as an essential player in the battle against loneliness. The nationwide senior placement and referral service is dedicated to assisting families in finding top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities, and memory care facilities.

Angela Olea, RN, founder and brand president of Assisted Living Locators, states, "As the American population continues to age rapidly, it's essential to develop care models that emphasize social interaction and overall well-being. Our mission is to assist families in finding the right care solutions, including assisted living communities that foster social connections and support residents' health."

Assisted Living Locators' nationwide network of knowledgeable, compassionate senior care advisors works closely with families to navigate the complex process of finding appropriate care solutions. These advisors consider each individual's needs, preferences, and budget.

Olea stated that the senior living industry has long recognized the benefits of socialization for older adults. Assisted living communities, in particular, have proven effective in reducing loneliness and fostering social connections. A 2021 Activated Insights survey reported that only 20% of senior living residents felt "severely lonely," suggesting a potential decrease in loneliness among older adults in assisted living and congregate living settings.

In response to the Surgeon General's announcement, Olea emphasizes, "Assisted Living Locators is committed to being part of the solution to the loneliness epidemic. By guiding families towards care options that strengthen social connections, we can significantly reduce social isolation and improve the overall health and well-being of older adults."

As the national plan to fight the loneliness epidemic unfolds, Assisted Living Locators remains dedicated to addressing the critical need for social connections among older adults through its nationwide senior placement and referral services.

To speak to an Assisted Living Locators senior care advisor, call 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

