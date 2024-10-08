Assisted Living Locators' Coaching Program Fuels Nationwide Franchise Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior care placement service, is revolutionizing the franchise experience through its dynamic coaching program, providing unparalleled support to franchisees nationwide. The program has driven significant improvements in both seasoned and new franchisees.

The company's coaching team, led by Assisted Living Locators Director of Training Bethany Harley, offers tailored guidance and expert growth strategies to franchisees at all stages of their journey. This comprehensive support system enables franchisees to overcome challenges, optimize operations, and achieve their business goals.

"Our coaching staff empowers franchisees with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed," said Harley. "We've seen firsthand how personalized coaching can transform a struggling business into a thriving one."

The impact of the coaching program is evident. Seasoned franchisees have reported a remarkable increase in sales, attributing much of their success to the insights and strategies provided by their coaches.

Tory Barcus, the Assisted Living Locators Colorado Springs franchisee, experienced a dramatic turnaround thanks to frequent coaching sessions. "I was on life support with my business," Barcus admitted. "But with the guidance and support from Bethany and the coaching team, I've become a high-performing franchisee. It truly saved my business."

New franchisees are also reaping the benefits of the coaching program, making their first senior placements faster than ever before. Tonja Jackson, the Assisted Living Locators franchisee in Baton Rouge, holds the record for the fastest placement—just two weeks after launching her business.

"The coaching staff gave me the confidence and direction I needed to hit the ground running," said Jackson. "I was able to connect with families and make my first placement in record time. It's a testament to the power of the coaching and the Assisted Living Locators system."

As Assisted Living Locators continues to expand, the coaching program remains a cornerstone of its franchise development strategy. With a focus on supporting franchisees through every step of their journey, the company is committed to fostering a thriving network of successful, high-performing franchisees across the nation.

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands with 150 franchises across 39 states and Washington, D.C., offers no-cost senior placement and referral services for in-home care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

