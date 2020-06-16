Assisted Living Locators Continues To Set Record Franchise Growth In 2020 Amidst COVID-19, Ranked #1 Fastest Growing Senior Placement Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

PHOENIX, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior placement and referral service, continues to set record franchise growth by awarding a dozen new franchises in 2020 amidst COVID-19. The company was also recently ranked #1 in the senior placement space in Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list. This highly competitive list recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest franchise unit growth in North America, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

"The needs of an aging population continue to grow and so too does Assisted Living Locators," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators RN CEO. "Even during the pandemic, we are experiencing a surge in interest from franchisee candidates who recognize the senior space growth potential and how essential our services are. Ranking #1 as the fastest growing senior placement franchise by Entrepreneur is a huge honor and testament to our leadership in the senior care industry. We credit this success to the strength of our brand and our franchisees who help thousands of seniors and families each day."

With social distancing and quarantine restrictions, Assisted Living Locators has adapted to assisting families with virtual technology and new franchise owner online training sessions. In 2020, the organization has welcomed a dozen new locations for Assisted Living Locators in Harrisburg and Berwyn, PA; South Salt Lake City, UT; Lansing, MI; Gastonia, NC; Coachella Valley, CA; Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE; North Baltimore, MD; Plano, TX; and three territories in Bellevue-Tacoma, WA.

"Our record pace of signing new franchisees even during the pandemic is an indication of the tremendous opportunity in the senior care market," explained Olea. "Assisted Living Locators offers an affordable franchise opportunity with a growing customer base, where you can make a difference in your community. We encourage qualified candidates to apply as we expand across the U.S."

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. To view Assisted Living Locators in the Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® full ranking, visit here.

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchising, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

