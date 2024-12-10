Assisted Living Locators Helps Seniors Celebrate the Holidays with Joy and Connection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration, and connection. For seniors, however, this time of year can bring mixed emotions, as they may feel isolated or miss familiar traditions. Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide leader in senior care placement services and a member of Evive Brands, is dedicated to helping families find senior living communities that celebrate the festive season with engaging activities, fostering a joyful and connected holiday experience for seniors.

As families gather and reminisce, many seniors yearn for community and companionship. Senior living communities offer an ideal solution, with thoughtfully planned events that enable residents to enjoy the holidays to the fullest. Assisted Living Locators' Senior Living Advisors are experts in finding senior communities that match individual needs and preferences, ensuring that seniors have access to a holiday season filled with warmth, belonging, and festive activities.

"The holiday season is a meaningful time for our seniors, who deserve opportunities to celebrate and connect with others," says Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "We understand the impact of meaningful holiday gatherings on our clients' well-being, and our advisors are committed to finding senior communities that provide a sense of family and joy through rich holiday traditions and inclusive activities."

In communities recommended by Assisted Living Locators, seniors can enjoy holiday crafts, caroling sessions, and special holiday-themed meals. Many communities also offer opportunities for intergenerational interactions, inviting families and local volunteers to celebrate with residents. Such programs are carefully designed to nurture a festive atmosphere that boosts seniors' social engagement, mental wellness, and emotional health.

With Assisted Living Locators' personalized approach, families are guided through the process of selecting communities that create a holiday experience tailored to their loved one's needs. The organization's Senior Living Advisors take into account each senior's lifestyle preferences, ensuring they find a community that resonates with their traditions and interests.

"The holidays are a time to feel loved and connected," says Olea. "Our goal is to bring this spirit of connection to our clients by helping them find the perfect place to celebrate."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators' services and how they can help make the holiday season brighter for seniors, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com to contact a local Senior Living Advisor.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators