Gardening for Seniors: Cultivating Health and Happiness with Assisted Living Locators

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring approaches, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior care referral and placement agency, is advocating for gardening programs in assisted living communities. Recognizing these activities' extensive benefits for seniors' mental and physical well-being, the organization is committed to promoting gardening, especially for those transitioning to new living environments.

Gardening offers control and a sense of accomplishment, essential for seniors in assisted living facilities. The Alzheimer's Society notes gardening's positive impact on self-esteem, aiding those with memory loss or physical decline.

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, emphasizes the value of gardening. "Gardening isn't just a hobby; it's a vital activity that fosters physical health, mental clarity, and emotional contentment among seniors," Olea states. "We're committed to helping families find communities where their loved ones can thrive through gardening and stay connected to the joys of nature."

The health benefits of gardening are extensive:

Exercise: Gardening activities burn calories and improve overall health.

Dementia and Alzheimer's Care: Gardening stimulates the senses, evokes positive memories, reduces stress, and lowers Alzheimer's risk.

Socialization: Gardening encourages social interaction, helping seniors forge new friendships and combat loneliness.

Environmental Impact: Establishing gardens contributes to eco-friendliness, reducing the environmental footprint of the facility.

Nutrition: Growing fruits and vegetables ensures access to fresh, healthy produce, contributing to tastier and more nutritious meals.

Cost Savings: Utilizing garden produce can reduce the facility's food budget.

Miriam Bogard, Assisted Living Locators East Columbus owner/senior living advisor, echoes these sentiments. "Our Green Thumb Gathering events at one of my assisted living communities demonstrates the joy and community spirit gardening brings to seniors," says Bogard. "It's not just about planting; it's about nurturing lives."

Assisted Living Locators champions gardening programs in senior living communities, recognizing their significant impact on residents' quality of life. Gardening is essential for creating a nurturing, vibrant senior living environment.

