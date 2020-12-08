Assisted Living Locators Included In Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers For 2020

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchise, has been included in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2020. This is the third consecutive year the company has received this recognition.

Franchises on the Game Changers list were evaluated on criteria such as how they are impacting veterans, serving their communities, making an impact, creating an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs, filling a niche and whether they are a choice of millennials.

The third annual Game Changer list, which is part of the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, cites Assisted Living Locators as ideal for anyone seeking a home-based franchise that's not only in a recession-resilient industry with long-term growth potential, but also a rewarding opportunity to help families, enhance senior lives and make money without charging clients a fee. They also noted that the company was the first to introduce a franchise model in the senior placement industry.

"We are honored to be named as a Game Changer franchise," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "We have always known that Assisted Living Locators was a game changer because there's unlimited potential for franchise owners, and especially now as a home-based business during this pandemic. Senior care franchises, like Assisted Living Locators, are recession-or COVID-resilient since they are essential need services. For more than a decade, our company has been dedicated to providing compassionate care and help to seniors and their families across the country."

Alesia Visconti, CEO / Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine says, "Franchise ownership allows people to follow their dreams of being their own boss and taking control of their futures. It supports people working for themselves but not by themselves. It's a community of professionals all supporting successful business ownership. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart!"

The Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a leading franchise publication in both digital and print format and has more than 350,000 readers. It targets prospective franchisees in an informative and educational manner and is well-respected throughout the industry.

You can find the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2020-game-changers/.

With 140 office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Assisted Living Locators is a respected national franchise system that is consistently ranked among the nation's top franchises by multiple organizations. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's "Franchise500®" issue for four consecutive years, Franchise Business Review's "2020 Top Franchises Report" and "Top Senior Care Franchises," and Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The company offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

