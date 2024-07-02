Assisted Living Locators Introduces Personalized Senior Living Tours, Offering Compassion and Expertise at Every Step

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service and member of the Evive Brands family, is revolutionizing the process of finding the perfect senior living community through personalized tours, catering specifically to the unique needs of each family and their loved ones.

Founded to better serve the community and provide a trusted, compassionate service, Assisted Living Locators stands out by being the first senior placement service to hold a system-wide dementia care certification. "Assisted Living Locators was created out of a desire to support our community better and to offer families a service they can trust fully," stated Angela Olea, RN, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "We pride ourselves on our team's expertise, especially in handling the most challenging care scenarios."

In Naples, franchise owner and Senior Living Advisor Chrissy Moser, with her background in social work, taps into this mission by offering emotional support and expert guidance during tours. "I make families feel safe and reassured, asking critical questions that ensure all aspects of their loved one's needs are addressed," Moser said.

Allison Green, owner and Senior Living Advisor in Chicagoland West, and a former audiologist, focuses on the meticulous care details that define the quality of senior living options. "From the initial intake through to follow-up after a family has settled, I am there every step, ensuring we maintain a high standard of personal care," explained Green.

Assisted Living Locators' service model is robust, encompassing personalized consultations to understand each client's specific care needs and family dynamics, comprehensive facility reviews using the latest inspection data and feedback from current residents, and continued family support. This model ensures that families are confident and informed every step of the way, from the first visit to post-placement evaluations.

For families navigating the complexities of senior living options, Assisted Living Locators provides not only expert advice but also a compassionate hand to hold throughout the process. This commitment to personalized, informed care is what makes Assisted Living Locators a leader in the industry.

If you have questions about senior living options, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 800-267-7816 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators