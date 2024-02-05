Assisted Living Locators Leads Charge in Senior Heart Health During American Heart Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading full-service senior care referral and placement agency, is emphasizing the importance of cardiovascular health for seniors during American Heart Month this February. With heart disease remaining a leading cause of death among older adults, Assisted Living Locators is committed to guiding families to facilities that prioritize heart-healthy programs and provide comprehensive resources for managing cardiovascular health in senior living environments.

Heart disease affects millions of Americans each year, with individuals over 65 being especially vulnerable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 70% of adults aged 60 or older have some form of cardiovascular disease. This statistic underscores the critical need for specialized care and attention to heart health in senior care settings.

"Maintaining heart health is a crucial aspect of ensuring a high quality of life for our seniors," said Angela Olea, RN, Founder, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "We understand the challenges that come with aging, and our goal is to connect families with senior living communities that offer programs and services specifically designed to support cardiovascular wellness. From nutritious meal plans to regular physical activities and health monitoring, we are dedicated to promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle among our seniors."

Assisted Living Locators offers a personalized approach to finding the right care options for seniors, taking into account their specific health needs, preferences, and lifestyles. The company's experienced advisors works closely with families to identify communities that provide regular health screenings, emergency response systems, and staff trained in recognizing and responding to signs of heart distress.

As American Heart Month continues, Assisted Living Locators urges families to take action in understanding and supporting the cardiovascular health of their senior loved ones. Through its comprehensive referral services and commitment to quality care, Assisted Living Locators stands as a partner in the fight against heart disease among seniors.

For more information on how Assisted Living Locators can assist you in finding heart-healthy senior care options, please visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

 About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families, providing expert advice on top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, and memory care. The company is a member of Evive Brands, providing nationwide compassionate care for health and home.

