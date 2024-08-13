Assisted Living Locators Leads Ethical Revolution in Senior Care Franchising

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the senior care industry faces increased scrutiny, Assisted Living Locators is setting new standards for ethical practices while offering career transition opportunities for professionals from diverse backgrounds.

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, emphasizes the company's commitment to transparency and ethical standards in senior care referrals.

"We're not just offering business opportunities; we're leading an ethical revolution in our industry," Olea said. "Our franchisees are trained to provide unbiased, comprehensive guidance to families, with full disclosure of our business model and a commitment to thorough vetting of care facilities."

The company attracts professionals seeking purpose-driven second careers while upholding the highest ethical standards. Ashly Blackwell, a registered nurse and now owner of Assisted Living Locators Northern Arizona, exemplifies this transition.

"As a nurse, I've always prioritized patient care. Now, I apply that same ethic to guiding seniors and their families through critical care decisions," Blackwell said. "The company's commitment to transparency and ongoing support for families aligns perfectly with my values."

Jasilika Davidson, a veteran and owner of Assisted Living Locators West Columbus, appreciates the company's ethical approach.

"The discipline I learned in the military translates well to maintaining the high ethical standards Assisted Living Locators demands," Davidson said. "We're not just placing seniors; we're ensuring their long-term well-being through regular follow-ups and adjustments as needs change."

Mike McClernon, a former corporate executive now running Assisted Living Locators Long Island, values the company's ethical business model.

"In my corporate career, I learned the importance of integrity. Assisted Living Locators takes this to another level with its commitment to transparency and ethical practices," McClernon said.

Olea emphasizes that all franchisees undergo dementia care certification, setting a new industry standard for advisor qualifications.

"We're raising the bar for the entire industry," Olea said. "By combining ethical practices with diverse professional expertise, we're creating a new paradigm in senior care referrals."

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands with 150 franchises across 39 states and Washington, D.C, offers no cost senior placement and referral services. The company's ethical approach and diverse franchise opportunities are attracting professionals committed to making a difference in senior care.

For more information on Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunities, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise.

