Assisted Living Locators Marks 20th Anniversary with Pioneering Environmental Initiative Through One Tree Planted Partnership

News provided by

Assisted Living Locators

10 Oct, 2023, 09:09 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking environmental endeavor, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, announced a partnership with environmental nonprofit One Tree Planted to honor two decades of senior care service. In line with the company's tradition of nurturing and care, a tree will be planted in the name of every client an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor places in a new home. Collectively, this partnership will oversee the planting of thousands of trees across the nation.

As an integral part of the 20th-anniversary celebration, each franchisee pledges to donate to One Tree Planted for every senior placement. This donation not only results in the planting of a tree but also furnishes the family or client with a personalized certificate acknowledging their contribution to this noble cause.

Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder and Brand President, said, "As we mark our 20th year, we reflect on the thousands of families and seniors we've assisted. This partnership aligns with our mission of care and respect. It's an honor to enrich a senior's life while gifting a legacy tree that not only resonates in the hearts of their loved ones, but also flourishes for generations to come."

Tim Hadley, Evive Brands CEO, commented, "Evive Brands is proud to stand alongside Assisted Living Locators in this meaningful endeavor. For 20 years, they have dedicated themselves to the welfare of seniors, and now, with One Tree Planted, they extend this commitment to the planet. This holistic care approach defines our family of brands."

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat.

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on top rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living and memory care. To learn more, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

To become a part of this inspiring initiative, please visit: https://assisted-living-locators.raisely.com/

