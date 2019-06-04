Assisted Living Locators Named a 2019 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

PHOENIX, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior placement franchisor, was identified by independent franchisee satisfaction research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being only a few of the franchises to qualify for its 2019 Top Low-Cost Franchises list. Brands on the list had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review's survey.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual "Guide to Today's Top Franchises," as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

Thousands of franchisees representing over 150 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey between September 2017 and February 2019.

Assisted Living Locators franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"A common myth around buying a franchise is that it's too expensive. What most people don't realize is that there are many low-cost opportunities available that can provide the satisfaction of business ownership, without requiring a huge financial investment," says Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "The low-cost franchises that made this year's list have all been rated highly by their franchisees and are excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership."

"Assisted Living Locators is an affordable franchise opportunity that provides comprehensive training and technology processes to help franchisees be successful," said Angela Olea, RN, CEO of Assisted Living Locators. "It's an honor to be named to this elite list as a result of franchisee feedback."

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost placement service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short-term and long-term care options including in-home care, assisted living, memory care and retirement apartments.

As the first senior placement franchise business in the U.S., the company has pioneered its way to a national presence with 110 franchisees in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

