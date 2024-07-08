Assisted Living Locators Named to Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Franchises in Diversity, Inclusion & Equity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral franchise company, has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Top 100 Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in 2024.

The annual list, featured in Entrepreneur's May/June issue, highlights franchises that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering diverse, equitable, and inclusive environments within their organizations and communities.

Assisted Living Locators was selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of the company's DEI initiatives, programs, and representation across various levels of the organization. The assessment considered factors such as leadership diversity, franchisee demographics, community outreach efforts, and internal policies promoting inclusivity.

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, expressed pride in the recognition. "This acknowledgment highlights our ongoing mission to create a franchise network that embraces diversity, empowers individuals from diverse backgrounds, and champions equity and inclusivity across all levels of our organization," Olea said. "We believe that a diverse franchise system not only reflects the communities we serve but also enhances our ability to provide compassionate, culturally competent care to seniors and their families."

The company's DEI initiatives include targeted recruitment efforts to attract franchisees from underrepresented groups, mentorship programs for minority franchise owners, and comprehensive cultural competency training for all staff and franchisees.

Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, emphasized the importance of recognizing franchises that prioritize DEI. "By highlighting these companies, we aim to showcase the positive impact of inclusive practices in the franchise industry and inspire others to follow suit," Feifer said.

Assisted Living Locators, founded in 2003, has grown to over 150 franchise locations across the United States. As part of the Evive Brands portfolio, the company provides free senior care placement and referral services to families seeking the best care options for their loved ones.

This recognition comes as the senior care industry faces increasing demand for culturally sensitive and personalized services. Assisted Living Locators' commitment to DEI positions the company to better meet the diverse needs of an aging population.

For more information about Assisted Living Locators and its franchise opportunities, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Grundemann,

602-739-8810,

[email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators