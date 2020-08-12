Assisted Living Locators Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement franchisor, today announced its second successive annual ranking by Inc. Magazine as one of America's 5,000 fastest growing private companies. The company has earned the rank of 1644 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, jumping 173 spots from 2019.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

A record pace of franchise sales, even through COVID-19, demonstrates that franchisee candidates are recognizing the senior space growth potential and the essential need for Assisted Living Locators services.

"We're honored to once again receive national recognition for our dramatic growth," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "COVID-19 has no knowledge of the aging process. The needs of an aging population continue to grow and so too does Assisted Living Locators. We offer an affordable franchise opportunity with a growing customer base, where you can make a difference in your community. We encourage qualified candidates to apply as we expand across the U.S."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 34 states and the District of Columbia. The Inc. 5000 list is the latest accolade for Assisted Living Locators following recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise500® and Top Senior Care Franchises, Franchise Business Review's 2020 Top Franchises Report and Franchise Dictionary's Top 100 Game Changer Franchises. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

