Assisted Living Locators Named to Inc. 5000 List Third Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement franchisor, today announced its third consecutive annual ranking by Inc. Magazine as one of America's 5,000 fastest growing private companies. The company has earned the rank of 4575 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're proud to once again receive national recognition for our remarkable growth," said Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO. "Our record pace of franchise sales, even during the on-going pandemic, demonstrates that franchisee candidates are recognizing the senior space growth potential and the essential need for Assisted Living Locators services."

"Our corporate team should also be credited for this accomplishment by quickly adapting to a changing world," said Olea. "We have worked together to make sure our franchisees and clients feel safe, embrace change, and maintain a positive vision for the future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is an achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators offers a no cost, nationwide senior care placement and referral service for in-home companion care, independent retirement options, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. The company has 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia. The Inc. 5000 list is the latest accolade for Assisted Living Locators following recognition in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise500® and Franchise Dictionary's Top 100 Game Changer Franchises. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

