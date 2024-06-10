Assisted Living Locators National Conference Highlights Franchisee Achievements, Cross-Brand Collaboration

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service and member of Evive Brands family, held its 2024 National Conference from June 4 – 7 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Themed "Lone Star Summit; Aligning Stars For Ultimate Success," the conference showcased exceptional franchisee achievements and also promoted cross-brand collaboration among franchisees from Executive Home Care and Grasons.

The event featured educational sessions, including a keynote address by Steve Gutzler, an expert in emotional intelligence and leadership, providing insights on personal and professional development. Franchisees participated in breakout sessions sharing best practices in senior placement and referral services, and community engagement.

A focal point of the conference was the Evive Brands Cross-Brand Meet & Greet. This special event brought together franchisees from Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care, and Grasons, particularly those with overlapping territories, to network and explore collaborative opportunities to enhance business potential and service delivery across brands.

Franchisees also contributed to a community service initiative with Dallas-based non-profit, Pajamas for Seniors. Together, they assembled hundreds of pajama boxes for underprivileged seniors at the Brentwood Campus of Care, providing essential comfort and care.

The conference celebrated outstanding franchisees, including:

Franchisee of the Year: Marcus and Chrissy Moser, Naples, FL

Rising Star of the Year: Mary Zabian, Metro West, MA

Rookie of the Year: Danielle Neudecker, Bloomington, MN

Most Improved Franchise: Joanne Wigod, Northern Baltimore, MD

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, shared her thoughts, stating, "Gathering together, sharing our experiences and forging new partnerships across brands—enriches our work and uplifts our spirits. I am incredibly proud of the heartfelt dedication our franchisees show every day in serving seniors."

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, echoed these sentiments, "Seeing our franchisees unite under one roof, not just to celebrate their successes but to genuinely support and learn from each other, is profoundly moving. Their commitment is the backbone of what we do, ensuring that every client we serve feels valued and cared for."

Assisted Living Locators continues to set industry standards in senior care, providing expert guidance and support to families navigating the choices for in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, and memory care. For more information about Assisted Living Locators and their franchise opportunities, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators