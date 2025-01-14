Assisted Living Locators Offers a Franchise Opportunity to Make a Difference with Work-Life Balance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for senior care services continues to grow, Assisted Living Locators, a leader in the senior placement industry and member of Evive Brands, is offering a unique franchise opportunity to compassionate entrepreneurs seeking to make a meaningful impact in their communities while enjoying a balanced work-life dynamic. With a nationwide network of 155 franchise locations across 39 states, the company's proven model enables franchisees to guide families through the complex process of finding quality senior care, delivering both professional fulfillment and personal satisfaction.

Top-performing franchisee Chrissy Moser of South Lee & Collier County, FL, embodies the success and balance that the Assisted Living Locators franchise offers. As a mother, Chrissy values the flexibility the franchise provides, allowing her to be there for her family while making a positive difference in the lives of seniors and their loved ones.

"Joining Assisted Living Locators has been incredibly rewarding," Moser shares. "The ability to positively impact seniors in my community while having the flexibility to be present for my children is invaluable. This franchise has allowed me to build a successful business without compromising my family life."

Franchisees benefit from a proven business model, comprehensive training, and the company's coaching team, which provides tailored guidance and expert growth strategies at every stage. This extensive support system empowers franchisees to overcome challenges, optimize operations, and achieve their business goals. Additionally, Assisted Living Locators is the first and only senior placement service with Dementia Care Certified advisors across its network, further distinguishing its franchisees as trusted community resources.

"Our franchisees are dedicated individuals who are passionate about helping others," says Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder and Brand President. "We provide them with the tools and support they need to succeed, allowing them to make a meaningful impact in their communities while enjoying a balanced lifestyle."

With a low initial investment and the flexibility to operate from home, Assisted Living Locators offers a business opportunity that allows franchisees to manage their schedules, reduce overhead costs, and offer personalized services that resonate deeply within their communities.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Assisted Living Locators and how you can make a difference in your community, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected].

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators