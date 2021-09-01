Assisted Living Locators Offers Free Dementia Care Consultations To Support World Alzheimer's Month

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, announced today it is offering free dementia care consultations to support World Alzheimer's Month, an international campaign that recognizes the impact of dementia and how to act to support those affected. This year's campaign theme, 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's,' is all about the power of knowledge, encouraging people to find out more about the disease and seek help, advice, and support for it.

Throughout September, Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchise offices across the U.S. are offering free dementia care consultations, participating in Walk to End Alzheimer's fundraising events and engaging social media wearing purple to show solidarity for those affected.

"With our system-wide dementia care certification, we are in a unique position to help families across the country," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Our dementia care training enables us to provide much-needed support to families, educating them about the disease and what facilities are best suited for their loved ones."

Olea noted that 2021 is such a crucial year for raising awareness about a group who are most susceptible to social isolation during the ongoing pandemic. "People with dementia at home may find it more difficult to cope and need extra support during this time," she explained. "Our senior care advisors are providing a variety of in-home care resources to seniors and their families to meet these challenges. And when home care is not adequate, we help families find at no cost, independent living, assisted living, and memory care options."

Olea says the first step to learning about dementia is having a conversation. "The 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's' initiative is an opportunity to raise awareness and promote a greater understanding of dementia," she added. "We offer care and support to families so they can better prepare, plan and adapt to a diagnosis."

If you have questions about your loved one's cognitive health and care and would like a free dementia care consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

