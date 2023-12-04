Assisted Living Locators Offers Tips for Families Transitioning Loved Ones into Senior Care

News provided by

Assisted Living Locators

04 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

Use the Holidays to Prepare for This Significant Change

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, many families gather to celebrate and spend time with their loved ones. Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, recommends this festive season as an opportune time to engage in meaningful conversations about the future and transitioning elderly family members into senior care.

"Shifting to senior care is a significant decision, often filled with emotions and uncertainties," says Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder, Brand President. "The holidays, however, provide a natural setting to discuss and reassure our loved ones of our unwavering support throughout this transition."

Assisted Living Locators offers this guidance to families considering this change:

Engage in Open Conversations: Instead of waiting for a crisis or making the decision under pressure, utilize the relaxed holiday environment to open a dialogue. Share your concerns and listen to theirs. It's essential to understand their feelings, needs, and reservations.

Involve Them in Decisions: Every senior's needs and preferences are unique. Discuss potential senior care options, visit facilities together, and allow them to express their wishes. An involved senior is more likely to feel confident about the transition.

Reassure Constant Support: Fear of abandonment is a common concern among seniors. Emphasize that moving to a senior care facility is not an end to family interactions. Commit to regular visits, calls, and involvement in their new life.

Use Holiday Gatherings for Introductions: If possible, introduce elderly family members to others who have successfully transitioned to senior living. First-hand experiences and testimonials can ease anxieties and offer a realistic perspective.

Seek Professional Guidance: Transitioning can be overwhelming for both seniors and their families. Assisted Living Locators specializes in guiding families through the process, offering advice, and finding the perfect match for every unique need.

"The journey to senior care can be complex, but with love, understanding, and the right guidance, it can become a smooth transition," adds Olea. "This holiday season take the steps to ensure their well-being and happiness in the years to come."

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families, providing expert advice on top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living, and memory care. For more information, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

