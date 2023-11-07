Assisted Living Locators Paves Clear Path for Veterans Eyeing Entrepreneurship

News provided by

Assisted Living Locators

07 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Veterans Day approaches, Assisted Living Locators reaffirms its dedication to the heroes of our nation. As the nation's leading senior placement and referral franchisor, Assisted Living Locators paves a clear path for veterans transitioning from military service to a rewarding venture in business ownership.

Recently at its National Conference in New Orleans, Assisted Living Locators amplified its devotion to veterans. Collaborating with Veterans Empowerment Services, franchisees united to assemble hundreds of toiletry bags which are being distributed at the annual New Orleans Vets Fest event this week, symbolizing the brand's pledge to support our nation's veterans.

Founder, Brand President Angela Olea, RN, states, "Assisted Living Locators goes beyond mere recognition of veterans. We offer an affordable investment, a proven system for success, comprehensive training, and a recession-proof model catering to the aging demographic. In appreciation of their service, military veterans receive a 10% discount on the franchise fee."

Several veterans are already part of the Assisted Living Locators family, driving success through their leadership and dedication. Major Germaine Simon, currently serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and an Assisted Living Locators New Orleans franchisee, expressed, "The values I've learned during my service resonate perfectly with the mission of Assisted Living Locators. The focus on empathy, care, and community service is what drew me to this exceptional brand."

Nick Gittins, RN, a Marine Corp veteran and Assisted Living Locators Salt Lake City owner, shares, "Transitioning from the military to a business environment could be challenging. But with the robust support from Assisted Living Locators, it felt more like a continuation of my service, now channeled towards assisting seniors."

Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Tim Tuttle and Assisted Living Locators Nashville franchisee added his perspective, "This platform isn't just about business. It's about carrying forward the service spirit we cultivated in the military, now to serve our senior community."

Veterans across the nation are invited to explore this exemplary franchise opportunity, promising both business growth and a pivotal community role.

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers a no-cost service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on top rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living and memory care. For more on the Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunity crafted for veterans, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810 rhonda@grundemanngroup.com

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

