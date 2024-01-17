Assisted Living Locators Reaches Remarkable Milestone with 150th Franchise Opening

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior placement and referral service and member of Evive Brands, proudly announces the opening of its 150th franchise in Southwest Metro Atlanta, GA, marking a significant milestone in the company's nationwide expansion. This achievement comes on the heels of last year's celebration of the company's 20th anniversary, further demonstrating its continuous growth in the senior care industry.

The new Forest Park franchise is owned by Brian Sullivan, who brings a fresh perspective and a deep commitment to providing compassionate care to seniors in the Georgia community. "Opening the 150th Assisted Living Locators franchise is not just a personal accomplishment but an indication of the brand's strength and the increasing demand for senior care services," said Sullivan.

Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators, remarked on this landmark achievement: "Our success over these two decades reflects the trust our franchisees have in us. Our presence in 39 states plus DC and the potential for 150 more franchises highlights the strength of our team, our effective business model, and our steadfast dedication to providing exceptional services to seniors and their loved ones."

The demand for services like Assisted Living Locators is set to surge as U.S. senior population estimates point to a near doubling by 2060. With such demographics in view, Ryan Parsons CEO of Evive Brands, Assisted Living Locators' parent company, expressed optimism about the brand's future. "Our exponential growth responds to real community needs. As the elderly population continues to grow, our commitment remains strong to broaden our services and touch more lives."

Setting it apart, Assisted Living Locators is the sole senior placement agency boasting systemwide dementia care certification. Its distinct service model and expansive franchise network prime it to meet the rising demand for premium elderly care services in the forthcoming years.

Assisted Living Locators, under the Evive Brands umbrella, offers a comprehensive range of care options for seniors and families, guiding them through top-tier in-home care, diverse retirement options, assisted living, and memory care. The brand has been recognized in Entrepreneur's "Franchise500®" and distinguished as a Top Senior Care Franchise by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com/franchise.

