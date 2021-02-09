Assisted Living Locators Sees Baby Boomers Driving Franchisee Sales Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more and more people over 50 making the leap from dreamer to entrepreneur, Assisted Living Locators, one of the nation's top senior care franchisors, is seeing baby boomers as a driving force in their franchisee sales growth.

Baby boomers, born between the years 1946 and 1964, consist of 20 percent the national population -- some 76 million people.

The senior placement franchisor is matching men and women of this generation with a boomer-friendly opportunity to build their own business.

"The baby boomers aren't slowing down," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "We've seen this first-hand at our company, as more and more of our franchise applicants are in this over 50 age bracket. In 2020, 50 percent of our new franchisees were baby boomers and are energetically making their mark as an entrepreneur."

Olea explained the baby boomers choose entrepreneurship as an encore career in order to pursue a passion, work on their own terms and continue to create wealth for themselves and their families. She noted that a great route for them to take is with a franchisor, like Assisted Living Locators, that offers a business opportunity that makes sense for this generation.

"Baby boomers themselves are taking advantage of the senior care market by starting businesses that serve their older, generational counterparts," said Olea. "Our senior placement and referral franchise allows for baby boomers to easily relate to their customer base. We are also recession-and COVID-19 resilient because we are an essential service to the community. Our home-based franchise offers a lower initial investment accompanied by a high potential for revenue and a feel-good energy."

Mike McClernon of Long Island, NY, age 59, embraced the opportunity to become an Assisted Living Locators franchisee. As a former CEO of a medical care business, he brings his past experience to his successful franchise, enjoys helping seniors get the right care and makes a difference in his community. "Most important, I didn't have to build my business from scratch," said McClernon. "I had the advantage of built-in name recognition, a proven business model and extensive support from Assisted Living Locators for building and marketing my business."

Olea stated baby boomers interested in starting a business should look at their age and experience as an asset. "Baby Boomers are goal-oriented, competitive and independent which are three characteristics that contribute to being successful in a franchise," she added.

Lori Sears of Phoenix, AZ, age 57, wanted to find a franchise that leveraged her years of experience and professional network in skilled nursing. "As a registered nurse, I was looking to own my own business with a franchise that matched my interest and knowledge in senior care," she explained. Sears found her answer in Assisted Living Locators franchise that she has owned for the last four years as a top performer.

"It's exciting to see how the DNA of America's entrepreneur is shifting," said Olea. "We can help baby boomers match their interests, their entrepreneurial spirit and help them attain small business success. We encourage qualified candidates to apply as we expand across the U.S."

