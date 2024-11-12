Assisted Living Locators Showcases Diverse Franchise Ownership Models to Suit Every Entrepreneur

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior care placement service, is expanding its franchise network by offering four distinct ownership models, to accommodate a variety of entrepreneurial aspirations and lifestyles. These options range from hands-on management to semi-absentee ownership, providing opportunities for professionals to make an impact in the senior care industry.

The Multi-Business Mogul model is ideal for entrepreneurs managing multiple senior-related businesses. Kevin Smith, who operates a homecare business, a senior moving company, and oversees four Assisted Living Locators territories across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, embodies this model. "Owning four territories has enabled me to integrate services across my businesses, providing a seamless experience for clients," said Smith. "With dedicated managers handling daily operations, I can focus on strategic growth and efficiency across all my ventures."

The Semi-Absentee Owner model appeals to those balancing business with personal life, managing their franchise remotely. "From my home in the South of France, I can lead my business with the confidence that my two full-time employees, who are motivated by growth incentives, are managing everything on the ground," said Sarah Ordover of Los Angeles, CA. "I've been able to grow my business while enjoying a flexible lifestyle."

The Expert Manager model is ideal for those with strong management skills, particularly veterans. Dustin Baker, former franchisee of East Valley, AZ, a past combat medic, exemplifies this model by leading a team focused on quality service. "The transition to franchise leadership was seamless due to Assisted Living Locators' team-centered culture. My commitment to training and empowering my team ensures we consistently deliver top-notch service," said Baker.

The Sole Entrepreneur model is perfect for hands-on entrepreneurs who thrive in dynamic environments. Allison Green of Chicagoland West, IL, personifies this model by quickly adapting to market changes to ensure business continuity and growth. "As a sole entrepreneur, I've developed a unique formula for success," said Green. "Mentoring others on their entrepreneurial journeys has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my role."

For more information on these franchise opportunities, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands with 150 franchises across 39 states and Washington, D.C., offers no-cost senior placement and referral services for in-home care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

