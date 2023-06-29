Assisted Living Locators Wins Distinguished Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

5th annual contest honors the best of the best

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Update Media celebrated its 5th annual Franchise Innovation Awards in June, recognizing franchisors that have pioneered innovative strategies and tactics to build their brands.

Assisted Living Locators, a premier nationwide senior placement and referral service, won the Most Innovative Service Introduction Award for Dementia Care System-Certification. They achieved the U.S.'s first system-certification in dementia care for a senior placement and referral service, ensuring all 140 franchisees are trained and certified to provide compassionate, effective dementia care.

"We're honored to receive the Innovative Service Introduction Award," stated Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to transforming senior care, impacting elders' lives and their families. We strive for excellence, expanding our brand and community influence."

Evive Brands CEO, Tim Hadley, praised the company: "Assisted Living Locators' dedication to innovative, exceptional senior care is remarkable. Winning the award showcases their relentless commitment to making a difference in seniors' lives. We're proud they're part of the Evive Brands family."

The contest attracted over 150 entries, with judges evaluating innovation, objectives, and results. Competing across four categories: Marketing & Branding, Products & Services, Operations, and Human Resources, twenty-two winners emerged, each to be profiled in Franchise Update magazine.

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers stellar support and services across the nation. Its 140+ franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia provide no-cost assistance to find top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities, and memory care.

For more information, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Franchise Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. For more information, visit franchising.com .

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators