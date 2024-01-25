Associated Banc-Corp Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Common Share, or $2.27 Per Common Share(1) Excluding One Time Items Recognized During the Fourth Quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated" or "Company") today reported net income available to common equity ("earnings") of $171 million, or $1.13 per common share. These amounts compare to earnings of $355 million, or $2.34 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported a loss of $94 million, or $(0.62) per common share. These amounts compare to earnings of $106 million, or $0.70 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and earnings of $80 million, or $0.53 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"2023 was an extraordinary year for regional banking," said President and CEO Andy Harmening. "Over the course of the year, the industry was tested in several new ways amid an uncertain macro environment. We addressed the immediate risks, while our colleagues remained forward looking, taking great care of our customers while continuing to execute our people-led, digitally enabled strategy. The results of these efforts were clearly visible in the back half of the year, with diversified loan growth, improving household growth metrics, and 3% core customer deposit1 growth."

"To capitalize on this momentum, we announced the next phase of our strategic plan during the fourth quarter," Harmening continued. "This plan advances our strategy by accelerating the impacts of our initiatives, and importantly, we've already made significant progress as we enter 2024. We look forward to sharing additional updates on our progress throughout the year."

2023 SUMMARY (all comparisons to 2022)

End of period total commercial loans increased $202 million to $18.2 billion

to End of period total consumer loans increased $214 million to $11.0 billion

to End of period total deposits increased $3.8 billion to $33.4 billion

to Net interest income increased $82 million to $1.0 billion

to Noninterest income decreased $219 million to $63 million , including one time items recognized in 4Q 2023 2

to , including one time items recognized in 4Q 2023 Noninterest expense increased $67 million to $814 million , including one time items recognized in 4Q 2023 3

to , including one time items recognized in 4Q 2023 Provision for credit losses was $83 million , compared to a provision of $33 million in 2022

, compared to a provision of in 2022 Net income available to common equity decreased $183 million to $171 million , including one time items recognized in 4Q 2023 2,3

to , including one time items recognized in 4Q 2023 Earnings per common share decreased $1.21 to $1.13 , including one time items recognized in 4Q 20232,3





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See pages 10 and 11 of the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. 2 Noninterest income one time items include a $136 million loss on a mortgage portfolio sale and $65 million in investment securities losses associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during 4Q 2023. 3 Noninterest expense one time items reflect a $31 million expense for the FDIC special assessment.

Loans

Fourth quarter 2023 period end total loans of $29.2 billion decreased 3%, or $977 million, from the prior quarter, driven primarily by a sale of $969 million in residential mortgages associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to the same period last year, period end total loans were up 1%, or $417 million. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 period end balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending decreased $361 million from the prior quarter and increased $42 million from the same period last year to $10.8 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Commercial real estate lending increased $46 million from the prior quarter and increased $160 million from the same period last year to $7.4 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Total consumer lending decreased $662 million from the prior quarter and increased $214 million from the same period last year to $11.0 billion .

Fourth quarter 2023 average total loans of $30.0 billion were up $68 million from the prior quarter and were up 6%, or $1.8 billion, from the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 average balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending decreased $165 million from the prior quarter and increased $290 million from the same period last year to $10.8 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Commercial real estate lending increased $85 million from the prior quarter and increased $335 million from the same period last year to $7.4 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Total consumer lending increased $148 million from the prior quarter and increased $1.1 billion from the same period last year to $11.7 billion .

Full year 2023 average loans of $29.5 billion were up 13%, or $3.3 billion, from 2022. With respect to full year 2023 average balances by loan category:

Commercial and business lending increased $979 million to $10.8 billion .

to . Commercial real estate lending increased $719 million to $7.3 billion .

to . Total consumer lending increased $1.6 billion to $11.4 billion .

In 2024, we expect total loan growth of 4% to 6% on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Fourth quarter 2023 period end deposits of $33.4 billion were up 4%, or $1.3 billion, from the prior quarter and were up 13%, or $3.8 billion from the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 period end balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $303 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.6 billion from the same period last year to $6.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Savings decreased $1 million from the prior quarter and increased $231 million from the same period last year to $4.8 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $1.3 billion from the prior quarter and increased $1.7 billion from the same period last year to $8.8 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Money market deposits decreased $938 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Total time deposits increased $1.2 billion from the prior quarter and increased $5.4 billion from the same period last year to $7.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Network transaction deposits (included in money market and interest-bearing deposits) decreased $83 million from the prior quarter and increased $587 million from the same period last year to $1.6 billion .

Fourth quarter 2023 average deposits of $32.2 billion were up 1%, or $190 million, from the prior quarter and were up 10%, or $2.9 billion from the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 average balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $148 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.9 billion from the same period last year to $6.2 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Savings increased $47 million from the prior quarter and increased $201 million from the same period last year to $4.9 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $177 million from the prior quarter and increased $325 million from the same period last year to $7.2 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Money market deposits decreased $173 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.3 billion from the same period last year to $6.1 billion .

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year to . Total time deposits increased $309 million from the prior quarter and increased $4.8 billion from the same period last year to $6.3 billion .

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year to . Network transaction deposits decreased $23 million from the prior quarter and increased $716 million from the same period last year to $1.6 billion .

Full year 2023 average deposits of $31.3 billion were up 9%, or $2.6 billion from 2022. With respect to full year 2023 average balances by deposit category:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $1.5 billion to $6.6 billion .

to . Savings increased $121 million to $4.8 billion .

to . Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $266 million to $6.9 billion .

to . Money market deposits decreased $496 million to $6.7 billion .

to . Network transaction deposits increased $648 million to $1.5 billion .

to . Total time deposits increased $3.6 billion to $4.9 billion .

In 2024, we expect core customer deposit growth of 3% to 5% on an end of period basis as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Full year 2023 net interest income of $1.0 billion was up 9%, or $82 million, from 2022. Net interest margin of

2.81% decreased 10 basis points from the prior year.

The average yield on total earning assets increased 178 basis points from the prior year to 5.25%.

The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 235 basis points from the prior year to 3.13%.

The net free funds benefit increased 47 basis points from the prior year to 0.69%.

Fourth quarter 2023 net interest income of $253 million decreased $1 million from the prior quarter. Net interest margin of 2.69% decreased 2 basis points from the prior quarter. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income decreased 12%, or $36 million, and the net interest margin decreased 62 basis points.

The average yield on total earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 15 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 105 basis points from the same period last year to 5.51%.

The average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 19 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 197 basis points from the same period last year to 3.55%.

The net free funds benefit for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 2 basis points from the prior quarter and increased 30 basis points from the same period last year to 0.73%.

We expect total net interest income growth of 2% to 4% in 2024.

Noninterest Income

Full year 2023 noninterest income of $63 million decreased $219 million from the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by one time items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, including a $136 million loss on a mortgage portfolio sale and a $65 million net loss on a sale of investments. With respect to 2023 noninterest income line items:

Investment securities gains (losses), net decreased $63 million from the prior year, driven primarily by a $65 million net loss on a sale of investments associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023.

from the prior year, driven primarily by a net loss on a sale of investments associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023. Service charges and deposit account fees decreased $13 million from the prior year.

from the prior year. Capital markets, net decreased $5 million from the prior year, driven primarily by lower market activity levels.

from the prior year, driven primarily by lower market activity levels. Mortgage banking, net increased $1 million from the prior year.

Fourth quarter 2023 total noninterest income of negative $131 million decreased $198 million from the prior quarter and decreased $193 million from the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by one time items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, including a $136 million loss on a mortgage portfolio sale and a $65 million net loss on a sale of investments. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 noninterest income line items:

Investment securities gains (losses) decreased $59 million from the prior quarter and decreased $57 million from the same period last year, driven primarily by a $65 million net loss on a sale of investments associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023.

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year, driven primarily by a net loss on a sale of investments associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking, net was $2 million for the fourth quarter, down $5 million from the prior quarter and down $1 million from the same period last year.

for the fourth quarter, down from the prior quarter and down from the same period last year. Service charges and deposit account fees decreased $2 million from the prior quarter and decreased $3 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and decreased from the same period last year. Capital markets, net increased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased $4 million from the same period last year.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of one time items associated with the balance sheet repositioning announced during the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect total noninterest income to decrease by 0% to 2% in 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Full year 2023 noninterest expense of $814 million increased 9%, or $67 million, from the prior year, including a $31 million expense for the FDIC special assessment that was finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023. With respect to full year 2023 noninterest expense line items:

FDIC assessment expense increased $44 million from the prior year, driven primarily by a $31 million expense for the special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023.

from the prior year, driven primarily by a expense for the special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023. Personnel expense increased $14 million from the prior year, largely driven by increased merit and benefits expense.

from the prior year, largely driven by increased merit and benefits expense. Technology expense increased $11 million from the prior year, driven by digital investments tied to our strategic initiatives.

from the prior year, driven by digital investments tied to our strategic initiatives. Business development and advertising increased $3 million from the prior year as business activity picked up throughout the year.

Fourth quarter 2023 noninterest expense of $239 million increased $43 million from the prior quarter and increased $43 million from the same period last year, driven primarily by a $31 million expense for the FDIC special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 noninterest expense line items:

FDIC assessment expense increased $32 million from the prior quarter and $35 million from the same period last year, primarily driven by the $31 million special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023.

from the prior quarter and from the same period last year, primarily driven by the special assessment finalized during the fourth quarter of 2023. Personnel expense increased $4 million from the prior quarter and increased $2 million from the same period last year.

from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year. Technology expense increased $2 million from the prior quarter and increased $3 million from the same period last year.

After adjusting to exclude the impact of the FDIC special assessment, we expect total noninterest expense to grow by 2% to 3% in 2024.

Taxes

The fourth quarter 2023 had tax benefit of $47 million compared to $19 million of tax expense in the prior quarter and $25 million of tax expense in the same period last year, driven primarily by the previously announced one time items impacting financial results during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In 2024, we expect the annual effective tax rate to be between 19% and 21%, assuming no change in the corporate tax rate.

Credit

Full year 2023 provision for credit losses was $83 million, compared to a provision of $33 million in the prior year. The increase in provision in 2023 was primarily driven by loan growth related to our strategic initiatives.

The fourth quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was $21 million, compared to a provision of $22 million in the prior quarter and a provision of $20 million in the same period last year. With respect to fourth quarter 2023 credit quality:

Nonaccrual loans of $149 million decreased $20 million , or 12%, from the prior quarter and increased $38 million , or 34%, from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.51% in the fourth quarter, down from 0.56% in the prior quarter and up from 0.39% in the same period last year.

decreased , or 12%, from the prior quarter and increased , or 34%, from the same period last year. The nonaccrual loans to total loans ratio was 0.51% in the fourth quarter, down from 0.56% in the prior quarter and up from 0.39% in the same period last year. Net charge offs of $16 million decreased $3 million , or 15%, from the prior quarter and increased $15 million from the same period last year as we began to see limited credit migration during 2023.

decreased , or 15%, from the prior quarter and increased from the same period last year as we began to see limited credit migration during 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) of $386 million increased $5 million from the prior quarter and increased $34 million from the same period last year. The ACLL to total loans ratio was 1.32% in the fourth quarter, up from 1.26% in the prior quarter and up from 1.22% in the same period last year.

In 2024, we expect to adjust provision to reflect changes to risk grades, economic conditions, loan volumes, and other indications of credit quality.

Capital

The Company's capital position remains strong, with a CET1 capital ratio of 9.39% at December 31, 2023. The Company's capital ratios continue to be in excess of the Basel III "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks on a fully phased in basis.

Associated Banc-Corp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













($ in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Seql Qtr $

Change June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Comp Qtr $

Change Assets













Cash and due from banks $ 484,384 $ 388,694 $ 95,690 $ 407,620 $ 311,269 $ 436,952 $ 47,432 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 425,089 323,130 101,959 190,881 511,116 156,693 268,396 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 14,350 965 13,385 31,160 455 27,810 (13,460) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 3,600,892 3,491,679 109,213 3,504,777 3,381,607 2,742,025 858,867 Investment securities held to maturity, net, at amortized cost 3,860,160 3,900,415 (40,255) 3,938,877 3,967,058 3,960,398 (100,238) Equity securities 41,651 35,937 5,714 30,883 30,514 25,216 16,435 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 229,171 268,698 (39,527) 271,637 331,420 295,496 (66,325) Residential loans held for sale 33,011 54,790 (21,779) 38,083 35,742 20,383 12,628 Commercial loans held for sale 90,303 — 90,303 15,000 33,490 — 90,303 Loans 29,216,218 30,193,187 (976,969) 29,848,904 29,207,072 28,799,569 416,649 Allowance for loan losses (351,094) (345,795) (5,299) (338,750) (326,432) (312,720) (38,374) Loans, net 28,865,124 29,847,392 (982,268) 29,510,153 28,880,640 28,486,849 378,275 Tax credit and other investments 258,067 256,905 1,162 263,583 269,269 276,773 (18,706) Premises and equipment, net 372,978 373,017 (39) 374,866 375,540 376,906 (3,928) Bank and corporate owned life insurance 682,649 679,775 2,874 678,578 677,328 676,530 6,119 Goodwill 1,104,992 1,104,992 — 1,104,992 1,104,992 1,104,992 — Other intangible assets, net 40,471 42,674 (2,203) 44,877 47,079 49,282 (8,811) Mortgage servicing rights, net 84,390 89,131 (4,741) 80,449 74,479 77,351 7,039 Interest receivable 169,569 171,119 (1,550) 159,185 152,404 144,449 25,120 Other assets 658,604 608,068 50,536 573,870 518,115 547,621 110,983 Total assets $ 41,015,855 $ 41,637,381 $ (621,526) $ 41,219,473 $ 40,702,519 $ 39,405,727 $ 1,610,128 Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,119,956 $ 6,422,994 $ (303,038) $ 6,565,666 $ 7,328,689 $ 7,760,811 $ (1,640,855) Interest-bearing deposits 27,326,093 25,700,332 1,625,761 25,448,743 23,003,134 21,875,343 5,450,750 Total deposits 33,446,049 32,123,326 1,322,723 32,014,409 30,331,824 29,636,154 3,809,895 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 326,780 451,644 (124,864) 325,927 208,398 585,139 (258,359) Commercial paper — — — 15,327 18,210 20,798 (20,798) FHLB advances 1,940,194 3,733,041 (1,792,847) 3,630,747 4,986,138 4,319,861 (2,379,667) Other long-term funding 541,269 529,459 11,810 534,273 544,103 248,071 293,198 Allowance for unfunded commitments 34,776 34,776 — 38,276 39,776 38,776 (4,000) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 552,814 637,491 (84,677) 537,640 448,407 541,438 11,376 Total liabilities 36,841,882 37,509,738 (667,856) 37,096,599 36,576,856 35,390,237 1,451,645 Stockholders' equity













Preferred equity 194,112 194,112 — 194,112 194,112 194,112 — Common equity 3,979,861 3,933,531 46,330 3,928,762 3,931,551 3,821,378 158,483 Total stockholders' equity 4,173,973 4,127,643 46,330 4,122,874 4,125,663 4,015,490 158,483 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,015,855 $ 41,637,381 $ (621,526) $ 41,219,473 $ 40,702,519 $ 39,405,727 $ 1,610,128



Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Comp Qtr YTD YTD Comp YTD ($ in thousands, except per share data) 4Q23 4Q22 $ Change % Change Dec 2023 Dec 2022 $ Change % Change Interest income















Interest and fees on loans $ 457,868 $ 349,403 $ 108,465 31 % $ 1,720,406 $ 992,642 $ 727,764 73 % Interest and dividends on investment securities















Taxable 41,809 21,435 20,374 95 % 146,006 75,444 70,562 94 % Tax-exempt 15,273 16,666 (1,393) (8) % 63,233 65,691 (2,458) (4) % Other interest 10,418 3,779 6,639 176 % 28,408 11,475 16,933 148 % Total interest income 525,367 391,283 134,084 34 % 1,958,052 1,145,252 812,800 71 % Interest expense















Interest on deposits 208,875 60,719 148,156 N/M 673,624 98,309 575,315 N/M Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,734 2,280 1,454 64 % 12,238 3,480 8,758 N/M Interest on other short-term funding — — — N/M 1 2 (1) (50) % Interest on FHLB Advances 49,171 36,824 12,347 34 % 196,535 75,487 121,048 160 % Interest on long-term funding 10,185 2,470 7,715 N/M 36,080 10,653 25,427 N/M Total interest expense 271,965 102,294 169,671 166 % 918,479 187,931 730,548 N/M Net interest income 253,403 288,989 (35,586) (12) % 1,039,573 957,321 82,252 9 % Provision for credit losses 21,007 19,992 1,015 5 % 83,021 32,998 50,023 152 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 232,395 268,997 (36,602) (14) % 956,552 924,323 32,229 3 % Noninterest income















Wealth management fees 21,003 20,403 600 3 % 82,502 84,122 (1,620) (2) % Service charges and deposit account fees 10,815 13,918 (3,103) (22) % 49,045 62,310 (13,265) (21) % Card-based fees 11,528 11,167 361 3 % 45,020 44,014 1,006 2 % Other fee-based revenue 4,019 3,290 729 22 % 17,268 15,903 1,365 9 % Capital markets, net 9,106 5,586 3,520 63 % 24,649 29,917 (5,268) (18) % Mortgage banking, net 1,615 2,238 (623) (28) % 19,429 18,873 556 3 % Loss on mortgage portfolio sale (136,239) — (136,239) N/M (136,239) — (136,239) N/M Bank and corporate owned life insurance 3,383 3,427 (44) (1) % 10,266 11,431 (1,165) (10) % Asset gains (losses), net (136) (545) 409 (75) % 454 1,338 (884) (66) % Investment securities gains (losses), net (58,958) (1,930) (57,028) N/M (58,903) 3,746 (62,649) N/M Other 2,850 4,102 (1,252) (31) % 9,691 10,715 (1,024) (10) % Total noninterest income (loss) (131,013) 61,657 (192,670) N/M 63,182 282,370 (219,188) (78) % Noninterest expense















Personnel 120,686 118,381 2,305 2 % 468,355 454,101 14,254 3 % Technology 28,027 25,299 2,728 11 % 102,018 90,700 11,318 12 % Occupancy 14,429 15,846 (1,417) (9) % 57,204 59,794 (2,590) (4) % Business development and advertising 8,350 8,136 214 3 % 28,405 25,525 2,880 11 % Equipment 4,742 4,791 (49) (1) % 19,663 19,632 31 — % Legal and professional 6,762 4,132 2,630 64 % 19,911 18,250 1,661 9 % Loan and foreclosure costs 585 804 (219) (27) % 5,408 5,925 (517) (9) % FDIC assessment 41,497 6,350 35,147 N/M 67,072 22,650 44,422 196 % Other intangible amortization 2,203 2,203 — — % 8,811 8,811 — — % Other 12,110 10,618 1,492 14 % 36,837 41,675 (4,838) (12) % Total noninterest expense 239,391 196,560 42,831 22 % 813,682 747,063 66,619 9 % Income (loss) before income taxes (138,009) 134,094 (272,103) N/M 206,052 459,630 (253,578) (55) % Income tax expense (benefit) (47,202) 25,332 (72,534) N/M 23,097 93,508 (70,411) (75) % Net income (loss) (90,806) 108,762 (199,568) N/M 182,956 366,122 (183,166) (50) % Preferred stock dividends 2,875 2,875 — — % 11,500 11,500 — — % Net income (loss) available to common equity $ (93,681) $ 105,887 $ (199,568) N/M $ 171,456 $ 354,622 $ (183,166) (52) % Earnings (loss) per common share















Basic $ (0.63) $ 0.70 $ (1.33) N/M $ 1.14 $ 2.36 $ (1.22) (52) % Diluted $ (0.62) $ 0.70 $ (1.32) N/M $ 1.13 $ 2.34 $ (1.21) (52) % Average common shares outstanding















Basic 150,085 149,454 631 — % 149,968 149,162 806 1 % Diluted 151,007 150,886 121 — % 150,860 150,496 364 — %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Quarterly Trend ($ in thousands, except per share data)



Seql Qtr





Comp Qtr 4Q23 3Q23 $ Change % Change 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 $ Change % Change Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 457,868 $ 447,912 $ 9,956 2 % $ 423,307 $ 391,320 $ 349,403 $ 108,465 31 % Interest and dividends on investment securities

















Taxable 41,809 38,210 3,599 9 % 35,845 30,142 21,435 20,374 95 % Tax-exempt 15,273 15,941 (668) (4) % 15,994 16,025 16,666 (1,393) (8) % Other interest 10,418 6,575 3,843 58 % 6,086 5,329 3,779 6,639 176 % Total interest income 525,367 508,637 16,730 3 % 481,231 442,817 391,283 134,084 34 % Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 208,875 193,131 15,744 8 % 162,196 109,422 60,719 148,156 N/M Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,734 3,100 634 20 % 2,261 3,143 2,280 1,454 64 % Interest on FHLB advances 49,171 48,143 1,028 2 % 49,261 49,960 36,824 12,347 34 % Interest on long-term funding 10,185 10,019 166 2 % 9,596 6,281 2,470 7,715 N/M Total interest expense 271,965 254,394 17,571 7 % 223,314 168,807 102,294 169,671 166 % Net interest income 253,403 254,244 (841) — % 257,917 274,010 288,989 (35,586) (12) % Provision for credit losses 21,007 21,943 (936) (4) % 22,100 17,971 19,992 1,015 5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 232,395 232,301 94 — % 235,817 256,039 268,997 (36,602) (14) % Noninterest income

















Wealth management fees 21,003 20,828 175 1 % 20,483 20,189 20,403 600 3 % Service charges and deposit account fees 10,815 12,864 (2,049) (16) % 12,372 12,994 13,918 (3,103) (22) % Card-based fees 11,528 11,510 18 — % 11,396 10,586 11,167 361 3 % Other fee-based revenue 4,019 4,509 (490) (11) % 4,465 4,276 3,290 729 22 % Capital markets, net 9,106 5,368 3,738 70 % 5,093 5,083 5,586 3,520 63 % Mortgage banking, net 1,615 6,501 (4,886) (75) % 7,768 3,545 2,238 (623) (28) % Loss on mortgage portfolio sale (136,239) — (136,239) N/M — — — (136,239) N/M Bank and corporate owned life insurance 3,383 2,047 1,336 65 % 2,172 2,664 3,427 (44) (1) % Asset gains (losses), net (136) 625 (761) N/M (299) 263 (545) 409 (75) % Investment securities gains (losses), net (58,958) (11) (58,947) N/M 14 51 (1,930) (57,028) N/M Other 2,850 2,339 511 22 % 2,080 2,422 4,102 (1,252) (31) % Total noninterest income (loss) (131,013) 66,579 (197,592) N/M 65,543 62,073 61,657 (192,670) N/M Noninterest expense

















Personnel 120,686 117,159 3,527 3 % 114,089 116,420 118,381 2,305 2 % Technology 28,027 26,172 1,855 7 % 24,220 23,598 25,299 2,728 11 % Occupancy 14,429 14,125 304 2 % 13,587 15,063 15,846 (1,417) (9) % Business development and advertising 8,350 7,100 1,250 18 % 7,106 5,849 8,136 214 3 % Equipment 4,742 5,016 (274) (5) % 4,975 4,930 4,791 (49) (1) % Legal and professional 6,762 4,461 2,301 52 % 4,831 3,857 4,132 2,630 64 % Loan and foreclosure costs 585 2,049 (1,464) (71) % 1,635 1,138 804 (219) (27) % FDIC assessment 41,497 9,150 32,347 N/M 9,550 6,875 6,350 35,147 N/M Other intangible amortization 2,203 2,203 — — % 2,203 2,203 2,203 — — % Other 12,110 8,771 3,339 38 % 8,476 7,479 10,618 1,492 14 % Total noninterest expense 239,391 196,205 43,186 22 % 190,673 187,412 196,560 42,831 22 % Income (loss) before income taxes (138,009) 102,674 (240,683) N/M 110,687 130,700 134,094 (272,103) N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (47,202) 19,426 (66,628) N/M 23,533 27,340 25,332 (72,534) N/M Net income (loss) (90,806) 83,248 (174,054) N/M 87,154 103,360 108,762 (199,568) N/M Preferred stock dividends 2,875 2,875 — — % 2,875 2,875 2,875 — — % Net income (loss) available to common equity $ (93,681) $ 80,373 $ (174,054) N/M $ 84,279 $ 100,485 $ 105,887 $ (199,568) N/M Earnings (loss) per common share

















Basic $ (0.63) $ 0.53 $ (1.16) N/M $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ (1.33) N/M Diluted $ (0.62) $ 0.53 $ (1.15) N/M $ 0.56 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ (1.32) N/M Average common shares outstanding

















Basic 150,085 150,035 50 — % 149,986 149,763 149,454 631 — % Diluted 151,007 151,014 (7) — % 150,870 151,128 150,886 121 — %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Associated Banc-Corp Selected Quarterly Information













($ in millions except per share data; shares repurchased and outstanding in thousands) YTD Dec 2023 YTD Dec 2022 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Per common share data













Dividends $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Market value:













High 24.18 25.71 21.79 19.21 18.45 24.18 25.13 Low 14.48 17.63 15.45 16.22 14.48 17.66 20.54 Close



21.39 17.11 16.23 17.98 23.09 Book value / share



26.35 26.06 26.03 26.06 25.40 Tangible book value / share



18.77 18.46 18.41 18.42 17.73 Performance ratios (annualized)













Return on average assets 0.45 % 1.00 % (0.87) % 0.80 % 0.86 % 1.06 % 1.12 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.00 % 2.04 % 2.30 % 1.90 % 1.89 % 1.92 % 2.03 % Effective tax rate 11.21 % 20.34 % N/M 18.92 % 21.26 % 20.92 % 18.89 % Dividend payout ratio(a) 74.56 % 34.32 % N/M 39.62 % 37.50 % 31.34 % 30.00 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.91 % 2.69 % 2.71 % 2.80 % 3.07 % 3.31 % Selected trend information













Average full time equivalent employees(b) 4,199 4,118 4,130 4,220 4,227 4,219 4,169 Branch count



196 202 202 202 202 Assets under management, at market value(c)



$ 13,545 $ 12,543 $ 12,995 $ 12,412 $ 11,843 Mortgage loans originated for sale during period $ 396 $ 600 $ 112 $ 115 $ 99 $ 69 $ 64 Mortgage loan settlements during period(d) $ 1,212 $ 715 $ 957 $ 103 $ 97 $ 55 $ 95 Mortgage portfolio loans transferred to held for sale during period(d) $ 969 $ — $ 969 $ — $ — $ — $ — Mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)



$ 7,364 $ 6,452 $ 6,525 $ 6,612 $ 6,712 Mortgage servicing rights, net / mortgage portfolio serviced for others(d)



1.15 % 1.38 % 1.23 % 1.13 % 1.15 % Shares outstanding, end of period



151,037 150,951 150,919 150,886 150,444 Selected quarterly ratios













Loans / deposits



87.35 % 93.99 % 93.24 % 96.29 % 97.18 % Stockholders' equity / assets



10.18 % 9.91 % 10.00 % 10.14 % 10.19 % Risk-based capital(e)(f)













Total risk-weighted assets



$ 32,732 $ 33,497 $ 33,144 $ 32,646 $ 32,470 Common equity Tier 1



$ 3,075 $ 3,197 $ 3,143 $ 3,086 $ 3,036 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



9.39 % 9.55 % 9.48 % 9.45 % 9.35 % Tier 1 capital ratio



9.99 % 10.12 % 10.07 % 10.05 % 9.95 % Total capital ratio



12.21 % 12.25 % 12.22 % 12.22 % 11.33 % Tier 1 leverage ratio



8.06 % 8.42 % 8.40 % 8.46 % 8.59 %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Ratio is based upon basic earnings per common share. (b) Average full time equivalent employees without overtime. (c) Excludes assets held in brokerage accounts. (d) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation transferred $969 million of residential mortgages into held for sale and subsequently sold them for $844 million. After sale, the servicing has been retained for a short period until full servicing can be transferred to the purchaser. (e) The Federal Reserve establishes regulatory capital requirements, including well-capitalized standards for the Corporation. The regulatory capital requirements effective for the Corporation follow Basel III, subject to certain transition provisions. (f) December 31, 2023 data is estimated.

Associated Banc-Corp Selected Asset Quality Information









($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Allowance for loan losses













Balance at beginning of period $ 345,795 $ 338,750 2 % $ 326,432 $ 312,720 $ 292,904 18 % Provision for loan losses 21,000 25,500 (18) % 23,500 17,000 21,000 — % Charge offs (17,878) (20,535) (13) % (14,855) (5,501) (2,982) N/M Recoveries 2,177 2,079 5 % 3,674 2,212 1,798 21 % Net (charge offs) recoveries (15,701) (18,455) (15) % (11,181) (3,289) (1,183) N/M Balance at end of period $ 351,094 $ 345,795 2 % $ 338,750 $ 326,432 $ 312,720 12 % Allowance for unfunded commitments













Balance at beginning of period $ 34,776 $ 38,276 (9) % $ 39,776 $ 38,776 $ 39,776 (13) % Provision for unfunded commitments — (3,500) (100) % (1,500) 1,000 (1,000) (100) % Balance at end of period $ 34,776 $ 34,776 — % $ 38,276 $ 39,776 $ 38,776 (10) % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACLL) $ 385,870 $ 380,571 1 % $ 377,027 $ 366,208 $ 351,496 10 % Provision for credit losses on loans $ 21,000 $ 22,000 (5) % $ 22,000 $ 18,000 $ 20,000 5 % ($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr % Change Net (charge offs) recoveries













Commercial and industrial $ (13,178) $ (16,558) (20) % $ (11,177) $ (1,759) $ 278 N/M Commercial real estate—owner occupied (22) 2 N/M 3 3 3 N/M Commercial and business lending (13,200) (16,556) (20) % (11,174) (1,756) 281 N/M Commercial real estate—investor 216 272 (21) % 2,276 — — N/M Real estate construction 38 18 111 % (18) 18 16 138 % Commercial real estate lending 253 290 (13) % 2,257 18 16 N/M Total commercial (12,947) (16,266) (20) % (8,917) (1,738) 297 N/M Residential mortgage (53) (22) 141 % (283) (53) (125) (58) % Auto finance (1,436) (1,269) 13 % (1,048) (957) (768) 87 % Home equity 185 128 45 % 183 340 123 50 % Other consumer (1,450) (1,027) 41 % (1,117) (881) (711) 104 % Total consumer (2,754) (2,189) 26 % (2,264) (1,550) (1,480) 86 % Total net (charge offs) recoveries $ (15,701) $ (18,455) (15) % $ (11,181) $ (3,289) $ (1,183) N/M (In basis points) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022

Net (charge offs) recoveries to average loans (annualized)













Commercial and industrial (54) (66)

(46) (7) 1

Commercial real estate—owner occupied (1) —

— — —

Commercial and business lending (48) (60)

(41) (7) 1

Commercial real estate—investor 2 2

18 — —

Real estate construction 1 —

— — —

Commercial real estate lending 1 2

12 — —

Total commercial (28) (35)

(20) (4) 1

Residential mortgage — —

(1) — (1)

Auto finance (27) (27)

(25) (26) (24)

Home equity 12 8

12 22 8

Other consumer (208) (148)

(163) (125) (95)

Total consumer (9) (7)

(8) (6) (6)

Total net (charge offs) recoveries (21) (25)

(15) (5) (2)

($ in thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr % Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr % Change Credit quality













Nonaccrual loans $ 148,997 $ 168,558 (12) % $ 131,278 $ 117,569 $ 111,467 34 % Other real estate owned (OREO) 10,506 8,452 24 % 7,575 15,184 14,784 (29) % Repossessed assets $ 919 $ 658 40 % $ 348 $ 92 $ 215 N/M Total nonperforming assets $ 160,421 $ 177,668 (10) % $ 139,201 $ 132,845 $ 126,466 27 % Loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing $ 21,689 $ 2,156 N/M $ 1,726 $ 1,703 $ 1,728 N/M Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.32 % 1.26 %

1.26 % 1.25 % 1.22 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 258.98 % 225.78 %

287.20 % 311.48 % 315.34 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.56 %

0.44 % 0.40 % 0.39 %

Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO and repossessed assets 0.55 % 0.59 %

0.47 % 0.45 % 0.44 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.43 %

0.34 % 0.33 % 0.32 %

Annualized year-to-date net charge offs (recoveries) to year-to-date average loans 0.16 % 0.15 %

0.10 % 0.05 % — %





N/M = Not meaningful

Associated Banc-Corp

Selected Asset Quality Information (continued) (In thousands) Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Nonaccrual loans













Commercial and industrial $ 62,022 $ 74,812 (17) % $ 34,907 $ 22,735 $ 14,329 N/M Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,394 3,936 (65) % 1,444 1,478 — N/M Commercial and business lending 63,416 78,748 (19) % 36,352 24,213 14,329 N/M Commercial real estate—investor — 10,882 (100) % 22,068 25,122 29,380 (100) % Real estate construction 6 103 (94) % 125 178 105 (94) % Commercial real estate lending 6 10,985 (100) % 22,193 25,300 29,485 (100) % Total commercial 63,422 89,732 (29) % 58,544 49,513 43,814 45 % Residential mortgage 71,142 66,153 8 % 61,718 58,274 58,480 22 % Auto finance 5,797 4,533 28 % 3,065 2,436 1,490 N/M Home equity 8,508 7,917 7 % 7,788 7,246 7,487 14 % Other consumer 128 222 (42) % 163 100 197 (35) % Total consumer 85,574 78,826 9 % 72,733 68,056 67,654 26 % Total nonaccrual loans $ 148,997 $ 168,558 (12) % $ 131,278 $ 117,569 $ 111,467 34 %

Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Restructured loans (accruing)(a)













Commercial and industrial $ 306 $ 234 31 % $ 168 $ 47 $ 12,453 N/A Commercial real estate—owner occupied — — N/M — — 316 N/A Commercial and business lending 306 234 31 % 168 47 12,769 N/A Commercial real estate—investor — — N/M — — 128 N/A Real estate construction — — N/M — — 195 N/A Commercial real estate lending — — N/M — — 324 N/A Total commercial 306 234 31 % 168 47 13,093 N/A Residential mortgage 405 207 96 % 126 126 16,829 N/A Auto finance 255 169 51 % 80 61 — N/A Home equity 305 236 29 % 78 31 2,148 N/A Other consumer 1,449 1,243 17 % 988 498 798 N/A Total consumer 2,414 1,855 30 % 1,271 716 19,775 N/A Total restructured loans (accruing) $ 2,719 $ 2,089 30 % $ 1,439 $ 763 $ 32,868 N/A Nonaccrual restructured loans (included in nonaccrual loans) $ 805 $ 961 (16) % $ 796 $ 341 $ 20,127 N/A

Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Accruing loans 30-89 days past due













Commercial and industrial $ 5,565 $ 1,507 N/M $ 12,005 $ 4,239 $ 6,283 (11) % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 358 1,877 (81) % 1,484 2,955 230 56 % Commercial and business lending 5,923 3,384 75 % 13,489 7,195 6,512 (9) % Commercial real estate—investor 18,697 10,121 85 % — — 1,067 N/M Real estate construction — 10 (100) % 76 — 39 (100) % Commercial real estate lending 18,697 10,131 85 % 76 — 1,105 N/M Total commercial 24,619 13,515 82 % 13,565 7,195 7,618 N/M Residential mortgage 13,446 11,652 15 % 8,961 7,626 9,874 36 % Auto finance 17,386 16,688 4 % 11,429 8,640 9,408 85 % Home equity 4,208 3,687 14 % 4,030 4,113 5,607 (25) % Other consumer 2,166 1,880 15 % 2,025 1,723 1,610 35 % Total consumer 37,205 33,908 10 % 26,444 22,102 26,499 40 % Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 61,825 $ 47,422 30 % $ 40,008 $ 29,297 $ 34,117 81 %

Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Potential problem loans













Commercial and industrial $ 197,202 $ 207,237 (5) % $ 205,228 $ 135,047 $ 136,549 44 % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 38,699 27,792 39 % 29,396 32,077 34,422 12 % Commercial and business lending 235,900 235,029 — % 234,624 167,124 170,971 38 % Commercial real estate—investor 196,163 148,840 32 % 106,662 89,653 92,535 112 % Real estate construction — — N/M — — 970 (100) % Commercial real estate lending 196,163 148,840 32 % 106,662 89,653 93,505 110 % Total commercial 432,063 383,869 13 % 341,286 256,776 264,476 63 % Residential mortgage 784 1,247 (37) % 1,646 1,684 1,978 (60) % Home equity 118 236 (50) % 240 244 197 (40) % Total consumer 901 1,483 (39) % 1,886 1,928 2,175 (59) % Total potential problem loans $ 432,965 $ 385,352 12 % $ 343,173 $ 258,704 $ 266,651 62 %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) On January 1, 2023, the Corporation adopted ASU 2022-02. Under this update, troubled debt restructurings were eliminated and replaced with a modified loan classification. As a result, amounts reported for 2023 periods will not be comparable to amounts reported for 2022 periods.

Associated Banc-Corp

Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Sequential and Comparable Quarter







Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income /

Expense Average

Yield /Rate Average Balance Interest Income /

Expense Average

Yield /Rate Average Balance Interest Income /

Expense Average

Yield /Rate Assets

















Earning assets

















Loans (a) (b) (c)

















Commercial and business lending $ 10,820,214 $ 193,808 7.11 % $ 10,985,584 $ 194,956 7.04 % $ 10,529,984 $ 147,184 5.55 % Commercial real estate lending 7,397,809 138,437 7.42 % 7,312,645 134,370 7.29 % 7,062,405 105,479 5.93 % Total commercial 18,218,024 332,245 7.24 % 18,298,229 329,326 7.14 % 17,592,389 252,663 5.70 % Residential mortgage 8,691,258 76,035 3.50 % 8,807,157 74,643 3.39 % 8,443,661 68,069 3.22 % Auto finance 2,138,536 29,221 5.42 % 1,884,540 24,074 5.07 % 1,244,436 12,911 4.12 % Other retail 904,618 21,026 9.27 % 894,685 20,534 9.15 % 914,848 16,366 7.13 % Total loans 29,952,435 458,527 6.08 % 29,884,611 448,577 5.96 % 28,195,334 350,009 4.93 % Investment securities

















Taxable 5,344,578 41,809 3.13 % 5,407,299 38,210 2.83 % 4,336,132 21,435 1.98 % Tax-exempt(a) 2,209,662 19,244 3.48 % 2,300,488 20,085 3.49 % 2,428,751 21,000 3.46 % Other short-term investments 767,256 10,418 5.39 % 483,211 6,575 5.40 % 408,091 3,779 3.68 % Investments and other 8,321,495 71,471 3.43 % 8,190,998 64,870 3.16 % 7,172,975 46,213 2.57 % Total earning assets 38,273,931 $ 529,998 5.51 % 38,075,608 $ 513,447 5.36 % 35,368,309 $ 396,222 4.46 % Other assets, net 3,056,772



3,000,371



3,017,127



Total assets $ 41,330,703



$ 41,075,980



$ 38,385,436



Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing deposits

















Savings $ 4,861,913 $ 20,334 1.66 % $ 4,814,499 $ 18,592 1.53 % $ 4,660,696 $ 3,607 0.31 % Interest-bearing demand 7,156,151 47,277 2.62 % 6,979,071 41,980 2.39 % 6,831,213 20,861 1.21 % Money market 6,121,105 47,110 3.05 % 6,294,083 45,034 2.84 % 7,382,793 23,728 1.28 % Network transaction deposits 1,616,719 22,034 5.41 % 1,639,619 22,008 5.33 % 901,168 8,261 3.64 % Time deposits 6,264,621 72,121 4.57 % 5,955,741 65,517 4.36 % 1,463,204 4,262 1.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 26,020,510 208,875 3.18 % 25,683,013 193,131 2.98 % 21,239,073 60,719 1.13 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 347,204 3,734 4.27 % 320,518 3,100 3.84 % 424,352 2,280 2.13 % Commercial paper — — — % 5,041 — 0.01 % 12,927 — 0.01 % FHLB advances 3,467,433 49,171 5.63 % 3,460,827 48,143 5.52 % 3,790,101 36,824 3.85 % Long-term funding 531,155 10,185 7.67 % 533,744 10,019 7.51 % 248,645 2,470 3.97 % Total short and long-term funding 4,345,793 63,090 5.77 % 4,320,130 61,263 5.63 % 4,476,025 41,575 3.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,366,302 $ 271,965 3.55 % 30,003,143 $ 254,394 3.36 % 25,715,098 $ 102,294 1.58 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 6,171,240



6,318,781



8,088,435



Other liabilities 672,597



622,004



590,223



Stockholders' equity 4,120,564



4,132,052



3,991,679



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,330,703



$ 41,075,980



$ 38,385,436



Interest rate spread



1.96 %



2.00 %



2.88 % Net free funds



0.73 %



0.71 %



0.43 % Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$ 258,033 2.69 %

$ 259,053 2.71 %

$ 293,929 3.31 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

4,630



4,810



4,939

Net interest income

$ 253,403



$ 254,244



$ 288,989





Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions. (b) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances. (c) Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp

Net Interest Income Analysis - Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis - Year Over Year

Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Income /Expense Average

Yield / Rate Assets











Earning assets











Loans (a) (b) (c)











Commercial and business lending $ 10,831,275 $ 740,017 6.83 % $ 9,852,303 $ 384,155 3.90 % Commercial real estate lending 7,314,651 520,028 7.11 % 6,595,635 281,485 4.27 % Total commercial 18,145,926 1,260,045 6.94 % 16,447,938 665,640 4.05 % Residential mortgage 8,696,706 293,446 3.37 % 8,052,277 245,975 3.05 % Auto finance 1,793,959 89,454 4.99 % 805,179 30,749 3.82 % Other retail 897,702 80,189 8.93 % 894,948 52,266 5.84 % Total loans 29,534,293 1,723,134 5.83 % 26,200,341 994,630 3.80 % Investment securities











Taxable 5,243,805 146,006 2.78 % 4,362,394 75,444 1.73 % Tax-exempt (a) 2,288,328 79,673 3.48 % 2,419,262 82,771 3.42 % Other short-term investments 564,284 28,408 5.03 % 570,887 11,475 2.01 % Investments and other 8,096,417 254,087 3.14 % 7,352,542 169,690 2.31 % Total earning assets 37,630,710 $ 1,977,221 5.25 % 33,552,884 $ 1,164,320 3.47 % Other assets, net 3,018,214



3,105,049



Total assets $ 40,648,923



$ 36,657,932



Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing deposits











Savings $ 4,773,366 $ 63,945 1.34 % $ 4,652,774 $ 5,033 0.11 % Interest-bearing demand 6,904,514 154,136 2.23 % 6,638,592 35,169 0.53 % Money market 6,668,930 177,311 2.66 % 7,164,518 36,370 0.51 % Network transaction deposits 1,469,616 75,294 5.12 % 821,804 14,721 1.79 % Time deposits 4,905,748 202,939 4.14 % 1,315,793 7,016 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 24,722,174 673,624 2.72 % 20,593,482 98,309 0.48 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 345,519 12,238 3.54 % 388,701 3,480 0.90 % Commercial paper 8,582 1 0.01 % 20,540 2 0.01 % FHLB advances 3,741,790 196,535 5.25 % 2,784,403 75,487 2.71 % Long-term funding 504,438 36,080 7.15 % 249,478 10,653 4.27 % Total short and long-term funding 4,600,329 244,855 5.32 % 3,443,123 89,621 2.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 29,322,503 $ 918,479 3.13 % 24,036,605 $ 187,931 0.78 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 6,620,965



8,163,703



Other liabilities 594,318



482,538



Stockholders' equity 4,111,138



3,975,086



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,648,923



$ 36,657,932



Interest rate spread



2.12 %



2.69 % Net free funds



0.69 %



0.22 % Fully tax-equivalent net interest income and net interest margin

$ 1,058,742 2.81 %

$ 976,389 2.91 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

19,168



19,068

Net interest income

$ 1,039,573



$ 957,321

















Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% and is net of the effects of certain disallowed interest deductions. (b) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances. (c) Interest income includes amortization of net deferred loan origination costs and net accreted purchase loan discount.

Associated Banc-Corp Loan and Deposit Composition













($ in thousands)













Period end loan composition Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Commercial and industrial $ 9,731,555 $ 10,099,068 (4) % $ 10,055,487 $ 9,869,781 $ 9,759,454 — % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,061,700 1,054,969 1 % 1,058,237 1,050,236 991,722 7 % Commercial and business lending 10,793,255 11,154,037 (3) % 11,113,724 10,920,017 10,751,176 — % Commercial real estate—investor 5,124,245 5,218,980 (2) % 5,312,928 5,094,249 5,080,344 1 % Real estate construction 2,271,398 2,130,719 7 % 2,009,060 2,147,070 2,155,222 5 % Commercial real estate lending 7,395,644 7,349,699 1 % 7,321,988 7,241,318 7,235,565 2 % Total commercial 18,188,898 18,503,736 (2) % 18,435,711 18,161,335 17,986,742 1 % Residential mortgage 7,864,891 8,782,645 (10) % 8,746,345 8,605,164 8,511,550 (8) % Auto finance 2,256,162 2,007,164 12 % 1,777,974 1,551,538 1,382,073 63 % Home equity 628,526 623,650 1 % 615,506 609,787 624,353 1 % Other consumer 277,740 275,993 1 % 273,367 279,248 294,851 (6) % Total consumer 11,027,319 11,689,451 (6) % 11,413,193 11,045,737 10,812,828 2 % Total loans $ 29,216,218 $ 30,193,187 (3) % $ 29,848,904 $ 29,207,072 $ 28,799,569 1 % Period end deposit and customer funding composition Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,119,956 $ 6,422,994 (5) % $ 6,565,666 $ 7,328,689 $ 7,760,811 (21) % Savings 4,835,701 4,836,735 — % 4,777,415 4,730,472 4,604,848 5 % Interest-bearing demand 8,843,967 7,528,154 17 % 7,037,959 6,977,121 7,100,727 25 % Money market 6,330,453 7,268,506 (13) % 7,521,930 8,357,625 8,239,610 (23) % Brokered CDs 4,447,479 3,351,399 33 % 3,818,325 1,185,565 541,916 N/M Other time deposits 2,868,494 2,715,538 6 % 2,293,114 1,752,351 1,388,242 107 % Total deposits 33,446,049 32,123,326 4 % 32,014,409 30,331,824 29,636,154 13 % Other customer funding(a) 106,620 151,644 (30) % 170,873 226,258 261,767 (59) % Total deposits and other customer funding $ 33,552,669 $ 32,274,971 4 % $ 32,185,282 $ 30,558,081 $ 29,897,921 12 % Network transaction deposits(b) $ 1,566,139 $ 1,649,389 (5) % $ 1,600,619 $ 1,273,420 $ 979,003 60 % Net deposits and other customer funding(c) $ 27,539,051 $ 27,274,183 1 % $ 26,766,338 $ 28,099,096 $ 28,377,001 (3) % Quarter average loan composition Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Commercial and industrial $ 9,768,803 $ 9,927,271 (2) % $ 9,831,956 $ 9,600,838 $ 9,528,180 3 % Commercial real estate—owner occupied 1,051,412 1,058,313 (1) % 1,067,381 1,015,187 1,001,805 5 % Commercial and business lending 10,820,214 10,985,584 (2) % 10,899,337 10,616,026 10,529,984 3 % Commercial real estate—investor 5,156,528 5,205,626 (1) % 5,206,430 5,093,122 5,048,419 2 % Real estate construction 2,241,281 2,107,018 6 % 2,088,937 2,158,072 2,013,986 11 % Commercial real estate lending 7,397,809 7,312,645 1 % 7,295,367 7,251,193 7,062,405 5 % Total commercial 18,218,024 18,298,229 — % 18,194,703 17,867,219 17,592,389 4 % Residential mortgage 8,691,258 8,807,157 (1) % 8,701,496 8,584,528 8,443,661 3 % Auto finance 2,138,536 1,884,540 13 % 1,654,523 1,490,115 1,244,436 72 % Home equity 627,736 619,423 1 % 612,045 618,724 619,044 1 % Other consumer 276,881 275,262 1 % 275,530 285,232 295,804 (6) % Total consumer 11,734,412 11,586,382 1 % 11,243,594 10,978,599 10,602,945 11 % Total loans(d) $ 29,952,435 $ 29,884,611 — % $ 29,438,297 $ 28,845,818 $ 28,195,334 6 % Quarter average deposit composition Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Seql Qtr %

Change Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Comp Qtr %

Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,171,240 $ 6,318,781 (2) % $ 6,669,787 $ 7,340,219 $ 8,088,435 (24) % Savings 4,861,913 4,814,499 1 % 4,749,808 4,664,624 4,660,696 4 % Interest-bearing demand 7,156,151 6,979,071 3 % 6,663,775 6,814,487 6,831,213 5 % Money market 6,121,105 6,294,083 (3) % 6,743,810 7,536,393 7,382,793 (17) % Network transaction deposits 1,616,719 1,639,619 (1) % 1,468,006 1,147,089 901,168 79 % Brokered CDs 3,470,516 3,428,711 1 % 3,001,775 810,889 190,406 N/M Other time deposits 2,794,105 2,527,030 11 % 1,984,174 1,551,371 1,272,797 120 % Total deposits 32,191,750 32,001,794 1 % 31,281,134 29,865,072 29,327,509 10 % Other customer funding(a) 127,252 164,289 (23) % 196,051 245,349 306,122 (58) % Total deposits and other customer funding $ 32,319,002 $ 32,166,082 — % $ 31,477,186 $ 30,110,421 $ 29,633,631 9 % Net deposits and other customer funding(c) $ 27,231,767 $ 27,097,752 — % $ 27,007,405 $ 28,152,443 $ 28,542,056 (5) %



N/M = Not meaningful Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Includes repurchase agreements and commercial paper. (b) Included above in interest-bearing demand and money market. (c) Total deposits and other customer funding, excluding brokered CDs and network transaction deposits. (d) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale have been included in the average balances.

Associated Banc-Corp Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation YTD YTD









($ in millions, except per share data) Dec 2023 Dec 2022 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Selected equity and performance ratios(a)(b)(c)













Tangible common equity / tangible assets



7.11 % 6.88 % 6.94 % 7.03 % 6.97 % Return on average equity 4.45 % 9.21 % (8.74) % 7.99 % 8.47 % 10.32 % 10.81 % Return on average tangible common equity 6.44 % 13.77 % (13.13) % 11.67 % 12.38 % 15.26 % 16.15 % Return on average common equity Tier 1 5.51 % 12.23 % (11.85) % 10.08 % 10.88 % 13.38 % 14.04 % Return on average tangible assets 0.48 % 1.05 % (0.88) % 0.84 % 0.90 % 1.11 % 1.18 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 10.11 % 10.84 % 9.97 % 10.06 % 10.18 % 10.26 % 10.40 % Tangible common equity reconciliation(a)













Common equity



$ 3,980 $ 3,934 $ 3,929 $ 3,932 $ 3,821 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



(1,145) (1,148) (1,150) (1,152) (1,154) Tangible common equity



$ 2,834 $ 2,786 $ 2,779 $ 2,779 $ 2,667 Tangible assets reconciliation(a)













Total assets



$ 41,016 $ 41,637 $ 41,219 $ 40,703 $ 39,406 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



(1,145) (1,148) (1,150) (1,152) (1,154) Tangible assets



$ 39,870 $ 40,490 $ 40,070 $ 39,550 $ 38,251 Average tangible common equity and average common equity Tier 1 reconciliation(a)













Common equity $ 3,917 $ 3,782 $ 3,926 $ 3,938 $ 3,935 $ 3,868 $ 3,798 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,150) (1,159) (1,147) (1,149) (1,151) (1,153) (1,155) Tangible common equity 2,767 2,623 2,780 2,789 2,784 2,715 2,642 Modified CECL transitional amount 45 67 45 45 45 45 67 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 275 174 286 302 252 259 254 Deferred tax assets, net 28 34 27 28 28 28 29 Average common equity Tier 1 $ 3,114 $ 2,899 $ 3,138 $ 3,164 $ 3,108 $ 3,047 $ 2,993 Average tangible assets reconciliation(a)













Total assets $ 40,649 $ 36,658 $ 41,331 $ 41,076 $ 40,558 $ 39,607 $ 38,385 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net (1,150) (1,159) (1,147) (1,149) (1,151) (1,153) (1,155) Tangible assets $ 39,499 $ 35,499 $ 40,184 $ 39,927 $ 39,407 $ 38,454 $ 37,230 Adjusted net income reconciliation(b)













Net income $ 183 $ 366 $ (91) $ 83 $ 87 $ 103 $ 109 Other intangible amortization, net of tax 7 7 2 2 2 2 2 Adjusted net income $ 190 $ 373 $ (89) $ 85 $ 89 $ 105 $ 110 Adjusted net income available to common equity reconciliation(b)













Net income available to common equity $ 171 $ 355 $ (94) $ 80 $ 84 $ 100 $ 106 Other intangible amortization, net of tax 7 7 2 2 2 2 2 Adjusted net income available to common equity $ 178 $ 361 $ (92) $ 82 $ 86 $ 102 $ 108 Selected trend information(d)













Wealth management fees $ 83 $ 84 $ 21 $ 21 $ 20 $ 20 $ 20 Service charges and deposit account fees 49 62 11 13 12 13 14 Card-based fees 45 44 12 12 11 11 11 Other fee-based revenue 17 16 4 5 4 4 3 Fee-based revenue 194 206 47 50 49 48 49 Other (131) 76 (178) 17 17 14 13 Total noninterest income $ 63 $ 282 $ (131) $ 67 $ 66 $ 62 $ 62 Pre-tax pre-provision income(e)













Income before income taxes $ 206 $ 460 $ (138) $ 103 $ 111 $ 131 $ 134 Provision for credit losses 83 33 21 22 22 18 20 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 289 $ 493 $ (117) $ 125 $ 133 $ 149 $ 154 End of period core customer deposits reconciliation













Total deposits



$ 33,446 $ 32,123 $ 32,014 $ 30,332 $ 29,636 Network transaction deposits



(1,566) (1,649) (1,601) (1,273) (979) Brokered CDs



(4,447) (3,351) (3,818) (1,186) (542) Core customer deposits



$ 27,432 $ 27,123 $ 26,595 $ 27,873 $ 28,115



Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (a) Tangible common equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net. (b) Adjusted net income and adjusted net income available to common equity, which are used in the calculation of return on average tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, respectively, add back other intangible amortization, net of tax. (c) These capital measurements are used by management, regulators, investors, and analysts to assess, monitor, and compare the quality and composition of our capital with the capital of other financial services companies. (d) These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. (e) Management believes this measure is meaningful because it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Associated Banc-Corp Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation YTD YTD









($ in millions, except per share data) Dec 2023 Dec 2022 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 Efficiency ratio reconciliation(a)













Federal Reserve efficiency ratio 69.70 % 60.36 % 132.01 % 60.06 % 58.49 % 56.07 % 55.47 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (1.13) % (0.92) % (3.29) % (0.89) % (0.85) % (0.79) % (0.77) % Other intangible amortization (0.76) % (0.71) % (1.21) % (0.69) % (0.68) % (0.66) % (0.62) % Fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio 67.82 % 58.74 % 127.54 % 58.50 % 56.96 % 54.64 % 54.08 % FDIC special assessment (2.32) % — % (9.50) % — % — % — % — % Announced initiatives(b) (7.02) % (0.10) % (53.92) % — % — % — % — % Adjusted efficiency ratio 58.48 % 58.65 % 64.12 % 58.50 % 56.96 % 54.64 % 54.08 %

One Time Item Reconciliation YTD YTD





($ in millions, except per share data) Dec 2023 Dec 2023 per share data

(diluted)

4Q23 4Q23 per share data

(diluted) GAAP net income (loss) $ 183 $ 1.13

$ (91) $ (0.62) Loss on mortgage portfolio sale, net(b)(c) 133 0.87

133 0.87 Net loss on sale of investments(b) 65 0.43

65 0.43 FDIC special assessment 31 0.20

31 0.20 Tax effect (55) (0.36)

(55) (0.36) Net income, excluding one time items, net of tax 357 $ 2.27

83 $ 0.53 Less preferred stock dividends (12)



(3)

Net income available to common equity, excluding one

time items, net of tax $ 345



$ 80



One Time Item Noninterest Income Reconciliation YTD



($ in millions, except per share data) Dec 2023

4Q23 GAAP noninterest income $ 63

$ (131) Loss on mortgage portfolio sale(b) 136

136 Net loss on sale of investments(b) 65

65 Noninterest income, excluding one time items $ 264

$ 70







One Time Item Noninterest Expense Reconciliation YTD



($ in millions, except per share data) Dec 2023

4Q23 GAAP noninterest expense $ 814

$ 239 FDIC special assessment (31)

(31) Noninterest expense, excluding one time items $ 783

$ 209





(a) The efficiency ratio as defined by the Federal Reserve guidance is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments) divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The fully tax-equivalent efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net. The adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense (which includes the provision for unfunded commitments), excluding other intangible amortization, FDIC special assessment costs, and announced initiatives, divided by the sum of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding investment securities gains (losses), net and announced initiatives. Management believes the adjusted efficiency ratio is a meaningful measure as it enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources and provides a better measure as to how the Corporation is managing its expenses by adjusting for one time costs like the FDIC special assessment and announced initiatives. (b) The mortgage portfolio sale and investments sold that are classified as one time items are the result of a balance sheet repositioning that the Corporation announced in fourth quarter of 2023. (c) Loss on mortgage portfolio sale, net takes into account the provision for loan losses that was reversed as a result of the sale of the mortgages.

