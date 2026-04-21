Associated Bank accelerates commercial growth with new Franchise Banking vertical

Shaun Coard joins as senior vice president, business segment leader – Franchise Banking

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) (Associated) launched a new, nationally focused Franchise Banking vertical, expanding its portfolio of industry-specific specialty financial solutions and deepening its commitment to serving franchise owners and operators across the country.

This strategic move complements Associated's broader organic growth initiative, focused on strengthening its core business in the Midwest and expanding into complementary markets and businesses to attract and deepen relationships organically.

Shaun Coard, as senior vice president, business segment leader – Franchise Banking

To lead the initiative, Shaun Coard has joined Associated as senior vice president, business segment leader – Franchise Banking. Coard will report to John Utz, executive vice president, head of Specialized Industries. In addition to Coard, Associated has hired a team of four Franchise Banking professionals:

Phil Davis, senior vice president, portfolio manager, Franchise Banking

Jasmine Synstelien, vice president, relationship manager, Franchise Banking

Kriston Jordan, loan administrator, Franchise Banking

Todd Matthies, cash automation solutions manager, Franchise Banking

The addition of Franchise Banking strengthens Associated's diversified portfolio of nationally focused, industry-specific specialty verticals. This includes power and utilities, mortgage warehousing, insurance, equipment finance, structured finance, government banking, data centers, financial institutions, and asset-based lending, enabling the bank's ability to deliver integrated, sector-specific financial solutions.

"Shaun is a recognized leader in Franchise Banking and the perfect executive to build and scale our Franchise Banking vertical," said Utz. "She brings a demonstrated history of successfully launching and growing new platforms, establishing disciplined credit frameworks, and cultivating strong brand and operator relationships. Her expertise will accelerate our ability to deliver tailored capital solutions and strategic guidance to franchise owners, while strengthening Associated's position as a differentiated, industry-focused financial partner."

Coard brings more than 30 years of financial services experience, with deep expertise in scaling specialty banking platforms and building high-performing national teams. Most recently, she led the national Franchise Banking division at Bremer Bank, where she accelerated growth, strengthened risk discipline, and deepened strategic partnerships. Previously, at Regions Bank, she led commercial banking in the Houston market and played a key role in launching a high-performing, revenue-generating line of business that expanded the bank's market presence. She also spent more than a decade in commercial banking leadership roles at Wells Fargo, advising middle-market and growth-focused clients.

"Joining Associated as it's growing not only in the Twin Cities but across the country was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Coard. "I'm excited to work with customers to help franchisees and specialty businesses establish and exceed their financial goals by building long-term client relationships based on prudence, responsibility and trust."

The team is based in the IDS Center in Minneapolis.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp