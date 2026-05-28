Associated Bank Returns as Title Sponsor of Second Annual Audaxity Bike Ride, Driving Community Impact for Local Cancer Research

MILWAUKEE, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today announced it will once again serve as the title sponsor of Audaxity, returning for the second annual fundraising bicycle ride in 2026 after supporting the event's inaugural year.

Andy Harmening, president and chief executive officer of Associated Bank, at 2025 Audaxity Bike Ride.

Audaxity brings together riders, cancer survivors, caregivers and community members to raise critical funds for cancer research at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center. With 100% of funds raised staying local, the event plays a meaningful role in advancing research that is improving outcomes for adult, pediatric and rare cancer patients across the region and the country.

"Returning as the title sponsor of Audaxity reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve and to advancing lifesaving research close to home," said Jayne Hladio, president of Associated Bank Private Wealth and Associated's internal Audaxity champion. "This ride is about more than miles, it's about impact. Every dollar raised stays here in our community, supporting researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center whose work is making real progress for families facing cancer in Wisconsin and far beyond."

Audaxity hosted its first ride in August 2025, drawing 1,074 participants, including 112 cancer survivors, across 111 teams made up of local businesses, community groups and individuals. Together, they rode 12,796 miles and raised more than $1 million to support local cancer research efforts. The event's name combines "audacity," representing bold determination, and "audax," a long-distance cycling challenge, to capture the spirit of riders committed to pushing boundaries for a greater cause.

"This partnership enables us to move faster with cancer research, from discovery to delivery of new treatments for patients," said Dr. Gustavo Leone, director of the MCW Cancer Center and senior associate dean of cancer research. "Audaxity and Associated are not only helping fund critical research, but they are also rallying the community around a shared purpose. That combination of resources and collective commitment is what drives meaningful progress against cancer and brings hope to patients and their families."

This year's Audaxity bike ride will take place on Sunday, August 2 at American Family Field, offering five ride courses of varying lengths and difficulty, as well as a flexible virtual participation option to make it accessible for individuals of all abilities and locations. A "Rev Up" event will take place on Friday evening, creating an opportunity for participants and supporters to celebrate the mission and get energized for the ride ahead.

The continued partnership between Associated and the MCW Cancer Center underscores a shared commitment to accelerating cancer research while building a strong, supportive community around those impacted by the disease. Through Associated's sponsorship of Audaxity, the MCW Cancer Center is putting the funds directly to work by bringing together researchers and clinicians to tackle cancer's toughest challenges, training the next generation of scientists and expanding access to lifesaving discoveries so more families, both here in Wisconsin and beyond, can benefit.

To learn more, sign up to ride, or volunteer, visit audaxity.org.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp