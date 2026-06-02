Associated Bank, Pabst Theater Group Kick-Off Five-Year Partnership Extension With Contest For Best "Associated Bank VIP Green Row Seats" to Two Top Concerts

Renewed agreement enhances benefits for bank customers at historic Milwaukee venues

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank and the Pabst Theater Group today announced a five-year extension of their partnership, providing special concert perks to bank customers and continuing Associated Bank's role as the "official bank" of the Pabst Theater Group.

To celebrate the extension of their current partnership, the Pabst Theater Group is holding a contest open to any music fans for two free tickets to Riverside Theater shows by Harry Connick Jr. on July 13 and Of Monsters and Men on Aug. 4 in the "Associated Bank VIP Green Row Seats" – the best seats in the house.

The “Associated Bank VIP Green Row Seats” at The Pabst and The Riverside Theaters.

The "Associated Bank VIP Green Row Seats" are first-row seats in the center sections of the balconies at The Pabst and The Riverside Theaters, with the Associated Bank & Pabst Theater Group logo and customized green. Contests and promotions for bank customers and the general public often include free tickets to these coveted seats.

"The Associated Bank Green Row Seats are the perfect place to see a show," said Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. "Watching a show from these seats is like seeing a giant flatscreen come to life."

Fans can go to the following link to enter the contest: https://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/deals/associated-bank

Under the agreement, Associated Bank customers who show their bank debit or credit card will enjoy a robust program of exclusive benefits designed to get more out of every performance at Pabst Theater Group venues, including Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom, Vivarium and The Fitzgerald. The latter two venues were added to the partnership with the new extension, which runs from 2026 through 2031.

A new perk for bank customers will be a 10% bar discount when presenting an Associated Bank debit card. Continuing benefits include:

10% Merchandise Discount: Valid for in-person Pabst Theater Group merchandise purchases. Does not include artist merchandise.

Exclusive Ticket Offers: Pre-sale access and special offers for those who opt in as eMembers.

Free Coat Check: Provided at the Pabst and Riverside Theaters for cardholders when available.

Surprise Seat Upgrades: Randomly selected fans and ticket holders may be moved to the premium Associated Bank Green Row Seats at select shows.

"As a proudly independent, local Milwaukee organization, the Pabst Theater Group is thrilled to extend our partnership with Associated Bank, a company that shares our deep Wisconsin roots," Witt said. "There is something incredibly powerful about two 'born in Wisconsin' brands coming together with a shared vision. We are immensely proud to collaborate with a partner that understands the importance of nurturing and growing the soul and identity of Milwaukee through the world-class performances we bring to our stages every night."

"At Associated Bank, we believe the money entrusted to us should help strengthen the communities we serve," said Bryan Carson, executive vice president and chief product and marketing officer, Associated Bank. "That is why we are proud to continue our relationship with the locally based Pabst Theater Group, whose iconic venues play such an important role in Milwaukee's culture, economy and entertainment scene. Supporting organizations that bring people together and create lasting impact is core to who we are as a bank. It's even better when we can pass along savings to our cardholders too with the 10% bar and merchandise discounts."

The partnership between Associated Bank and the Pabst Theater Group remains rooted in a shared commitment to the creative, cultural, entertainment and financial vibrancy of downtown Milwaukee. The Pabst Theater Group is Wisconsin's top independent music promoter, with six of the most iconic and historic venues in Milwaukee bringing the best in music and comedy to live entertainment fans. Associated Bank is similarly invested in Milwaukee as a major lender in the metro area and Wisconsin's fastest growing bank.

For more information on the partnership visit: https://www.associatedbank.com/ptg

Media can download corporate logos and photos of contest artists and Green Row Seats at: https://bit.ly/3PU9sb4

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

ABOUT PABST THEATER GROUP:

What began as an effort by Gary Witt and Matt Beringer to save the historic Pabst Theater has now evolved into the Pabst Theater Group. Now in its 24th year, the Pabst Theater Group has become an iconic Milwaukee brand that defines the city's soul and identity, helping to grow the city's night time economy of great restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Today, the group hosts 800 live events annually across six core venues—The Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Miller High Life Theatre, Turner Hall Ballroom, The Fitzgerald, and Vivarium—as well as various satellite locations. With a dedicated team of 350 staff members, the organization contributes over $250 million to Milwaukee's economy every year, proving that historic preservation and community building are powerful drivers of economic growth.

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SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp