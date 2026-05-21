Associated Bank Private Wealth Expands Leadership Team in Minneapolis Market

The additions reflect Associated Bank's continued investment in Minneapolis as a key growth market for its private wealth business, building on the bank's broader expansion strategy across the Twin Cities and strengthening its ability to serve high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners with personalized advice and integrated banking capabilities.

In his role, LaChance will lead and coordinate local market efforts across Private Wealth to drive growth, deepen client relationships and enhance retention. He will work closely with wealth directors and partners across the bank to strengthen collaboration and deliver a seamless "One Associated" client experience, while helping expand the team's presence in Minnesota and supporting the integration of American National Bank clients.

"Minneapolis is an important growth market for our private wealth business, and we continue to invest in experienced talent who can deepen relationships and deliver the personalized guidance our clients expect," said Hladio. "Ken's leadership experience, market knowledge and collaborative approach will help accelerate our momentum in the Twin Cities while strengthening connectivity across our organization."

LaChance brings more than 30 years of financial services leadership experience spanning wealth management, commercial banking, growth strategy and team development. Most recently, he served as branch complex manager and executive director with Wells Fargo Advisors, where he led multi-office teams and drove business growth while maintaining strong operational and regulatory discipline. Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial banking leadership roles serving middle-market and corporate clients throughout Minnesota.

He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and holds FINRA Series 7, 9/10, 63 and 65 licenses.

Associated Bank also announced the addition of Cavanaugh as senior wealth planner for Minnesota. She will report to Michelle Slawny, senior vice president and wealth planning director, and will also be based at the IDS Center.

Cavanaugh brings more than 30 years of experience serving clients in the Twin Cities and California. Most recently, she served as region development manager at U.S. Bank, where she coached wealth teams and helped enhance client experience consistency through planning strategies, advisor development and relationship deepening initiatives. She also previously led advisory consulting efforts for MoneyGuidePro platform transitions and served as president of Cavanaugh Financial Group, advising clients on comprehensive financial planning strategies.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of St. Thomas and a master's degree in personal financial planning from The College for Financial Planning. She also holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 53 and 63 licenses.

These additions further strengthen Associated Bank's private wealth capabilities in Minnesota and complement the bank's recent appointment of Lisa Buetow to lead Major Metro Market Private Banking, reinforcing Associated's long-term commitment to growing its presence and serving clients across the Twin Cities market.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of approximately $50 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from over 200 banking locations throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact:

Andrea Kozek

VP/Senior Manager, PR

920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp