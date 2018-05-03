Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year

For the sixth consecutive year, Fannie Mae recognized Associated for outstanding mortgage "General Servicing" as part of its Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Program. General Servicing encompasses the processing areas of investor reporting and accounting, customer service, collections and loan administration.

Associated serviced approximately 58,850 Fannie Mae mortgages in 2017 with total balances in excess of $7 billion.

"The STAR Program supports the industry by establishing a transparent and formal framework," said Caroline Patane, vice president of the STAR Program. "We're proud to recognize our servicing partners for their competency, capacity and overall performance."

"With the financial industry continuously evolving, we focus on staying customer-driven while meeting their needs to assist them with their overall goal of home ownership," said Tom Faughnan, director of residential lending for Associated's Residential Loan Servicing unit. "It is rewarding for our colleagues to be recognized again by Fannie Mae for our best-in-class performance."

Earlier this year Associated attained its ninth consecutive year as Wisconsin's #1 Mortgage Lender. Associated has significant residential mortgage lending business in Minnesota and Illinois as well.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 270 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

