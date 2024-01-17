Associated Bank welcomes Steven Zandpour as executive vice president, director of retail banking

News provided by

Associated Banc-Corp

17 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank today announced the appointment of Steven Zandpour as the company's executive vice president, director of retail banking. In his new role, Zandpour will focus on consumer and small business growth across the company's major metropolitan markets. He will also lead Associated Bank's branch network, contact centers and other sales and service channels.

"We are delighted to welcome Steven to Associated Bank," said executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking, David Stein. "His people-first leadership style and winning attitude make him a great fit for our company, and his comprehensive background in both consumer and business banking will help us accelerate growth as we enter the next phase of our strategic plan."

Following the successful launch of several deposit gathering initiatives including a mass affluent strategy over the past 24 months, Associated Bank continues to focus on growing and deepening core customer deposit relationships and is leveraging customer feedback to deliver targeted product and service enhancements. Additional details regarding planned investments in people, products and technology are laid out in the next phase of the company's people-led, digitally enabled strategic plan.

Zandpour joins the company from BMO in Chicago where he most recently served as U.S. Head of Specialty Sales and successfully drove sales, service and financial results for mortgage, business banking and mass affluent segments across BMO's U.S. footprint. Prior to joining BMO, he spent 14 years in leadership at Fifth Third Bank in Illinois.

He is currently completing his MBA at the University of Notre Dame and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Iowa. In the community, Zandpour has dedicated his time and talent to City Year Chicago, Valley of the Sun United Way Cabinet and the Arizona Science Center.

Zandpour will be located in Milwaukee.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager | 920-491-7576 | [email protected]

Investor Contact: Ben McCarville
Vice President | Director of Investor Relations | 920-491-7059 | [email protected] 

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

Also from this source

Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on January 25, 2024

December 29, 2023 – Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, January 25,...
Associated Bank earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Associated Bank earns top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Associated Bank, the largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.