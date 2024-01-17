Associated Bank welcomes Steven Zandpour as executive vice president, director of retail banking

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank today announced the appointment of Steven Zandpour as the company's executive vice president, director of retail banking. In his new role, Zandpour will focus on consumer and small business growth across the company's major metropolitan markets. He will also lead Associated Bank's branch network, contact centers and other sales and service channels.

"We are delighted to welcome Steven to Associated Bank," said executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking, David Stein. "His people-first leadership style and winning attitude make him a great fit for our company, and his comprehensive background in both consumer and business banking will help us accelerate growth as we enter the next phase of our strategic plan."

Following the successful launch of several deposit gathering initiatives including a mass affluent strategy over the past 24 months, Associated Bank continues to focus on growing and deepening core customer deposit relationships and is leveraging customer feedback to deliver targeted product and service enhancements. Additional details regarding planned investments in people, products and technology are laid out in the next phase of the company's people-led, digitally enabled strategic plan.

Zandpour joins the company from BMO in Chicago where he most recently served as U.S. Head of Specialty Sales and successfully drove sales, service and financial results for mortgage, business banking and mass affluent segments across BMO's U.S. footprint. Prior to joining BMO, he spent 14 years in leadership at Fifth Third Bank in Illinois.

He is currently completing his MBA at the University of Notre Dame and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Iowa. In the community, Zandpour has dedicated his time and talent to City Year Chicago, Valley of the Sun United Way Cabinet and the Arizona Science Center.

Zandpour will be located in Milwaukee.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

