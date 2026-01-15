Association for Financial Professionals Welcomed 178 New Certified Corporate FP&A Professionals in 2025

New FPAC credential holders joined a global network with finance professionals in 56 countries

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) welcomed 178 new Certified Corporate FP&A Professional (FPAC) credential holders in 2025. The class of newly designated FPACs includes finance professionals from Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, PepsiCo, Verizon Communications and Ecolab.

Leading FP&A certification

The FPAC certification validates essential knowledge and skills in financial analysis, planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting. The rigorous, in-person, proctored exam ensures candidates have a comprehensive understanding of the entire decision-support process, and the continuing education requirements ensure credential holders remain up to date as the profession advances.

The FPAC exam is developed with input from practitioner subject matter experts to reflect the evolving responsibilities of today's FP&A professionals. Ninety-six percent of FPAC credential holders say the study materials and exam are aligned with what they do as an FP&A professional.

Powerful differentiator in a competitive job market

In a crowded field, FPAC credential holders stand out for their ability to drive strategy, support business decisions and add value beyond the numbers. Nearly 90% of FPAC credential holders report that the certification is valuable to their career. Furthermore, manager- and director-level FPAC credential holders earn an average of 5% more in base salary than their uncertified peers, according to the 2025 AFP Compensation and Benefits Survey.

Expanding global network of FPAC credential holders

The FPAC credential continues to grow globally, now spanning 56 countries. In addition to the U.S., Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam had the largest number of new FPACs.

Key quote

"The FPAC credential continues to set the gold standard for FP&A worldwide. The AFP team congratulates the newest class of FPAC credential holders who join a vibrant community of finance professionals committed to elevating the profession," said Pat Culkin, President & CEO, AFP.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

