Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) Announces Partnership with Medscape and Launch of ABC Clinical Updates & Insights

ABC's Clinical Updates & Insights is a concise and accessible weekly communication designed to provide trusted, timely and valuable clinical information and health care updates that health professionals can apply to daily practice. This includes industry news, trends and new developments in cardiology, research and health policy. The target audience for ABC Clinical Updates & Insights is physicians, advanced practice and registered nurses, and other health professionals who care for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular diseases. This exciting resource is scheduled to launch April 19, 2018.

ABC has long recognized the importance of providing its members relevant health and practice management information on a regular basis. In addition to enewsletters, patient guides and resources, the ABC offers programs focusing on cardiovascular disease prevention as well as advanced therapeutic and technological modalities.

"New clinical research and topical information that impacts the communities we serve and the clinicians who provide their care is an important part of our goals," said Cheryl Pegus, MD, MPH, chair of the ABC. "We are happy to partner with Medscape on these communications."

The ABC-Medscape collaboration aims to be a credible source of information for health care professionals, integrating tools and other resources that aid in the care and engagement of patients and family caregivers. ABC members and supporters may subscribe and access archived copies of ABC Clinical Updates & Insights via abcardio.org.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, the ABC is a nonprofit organization with an international membership of 1,900 health care, lay professionals, corporate and institutional members. The ABC's mission is to promote the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, including stroke, in Blacks and other minorities and to achieve health equity for all through the elimination of disparities. The ABC has always advocated for better health care for all as embodied in the tagline: Saving the hearts and minds of a diverse America.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers primary care physicians, subspecialists and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (Medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses and other health care professionals.

