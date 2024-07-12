New Amsterdam Star Jocko Sims Joins ABC's Milestone 15th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Dinner as Honorary Chairperson

Honoring Distinguished Advocates and Raising Awareness for Health Equity and Diversity in Medicine.

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) proudly announces that renowned actor, writer, and director Jocko Sims will serve as the Honorary Chairperson for the 15th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Dinner and Fundraiser. The event, scheduled for September 14th at 6 PM PT at the InterContinental Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, will celebrate and honor six distinguished individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to medicine, healthcare, and community service.

The theme for this year's event is "Celebrating A Half Century of ABC Leadership: Where Every Heart Counts," marking 50 years of ABC's mission to promote the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease and achieve health equity for all. "As we celebrate the 50th year of the ABC, the Spirit of the Heart Awards Dinner stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to health equity. This event not only honors those who have made significant contributions to cardiovascular health but also underscores ABC's mission to eliminate disparities in healthcare. We are excited to have Jocko Sims join us in this milestone 50th year to honor individuals and organizations who inspire us to continue striving for a future where every heart counts" says Anthony Fletcher, MD, ABC's President.

Honorees for the 2024 Spirit of the Heart Awards:

Sims has consistently used his platform to raise awareness about the importance of diversity in healthcare. In 2021, he made a cameo appearance at the virtual 12th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Dinner and Fundraiser, where he applauded ABC's health equity efforts and spoke about his show, NBC's New Amsterdam's efforts to highlight disparities in healthcare. More recently, he participated in a special screening and panel discussion at SeriesFest, along with Past ABC President Dr. Michelle Albert and other distinguished panelists. The discussion provided insights from television creators and real medical professionals on the critical issue of the lack of Black doctors in America's healthcare system.

The evening will be hosted by Thomas Cunningham IV, a distinguished producer, director, and social commentator. Together with Sims, Cunningham will guide attendees through a night of celebration, recognition, and inspiration. The awards dinner will also honor the next generation of medicine and science leaders with scholarships.

As a special precursor to the gala, an in-person Policy Pulse Summit will be held on Friday, September 13, addressing critical health policy issues impacting healthcare and cardiovascular health.

Proceeds from ABC's annual fundraiser support its work in at-risk communities, enabling effective educational, outreach, and research programs. Funds also provide scholarships for underrepresented minorities (URM) in cardiology and support early career development through research fellowship awards.

For tickets or to purchase ads in the program book, visit: https://abcardio.kindful.com/e/15th-annual-spirit-of-the-heart-awards-dinner-and-fundraise

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Tammy Boyd at [email protected]. Access the sponsorship deck here: https://abcardioevents.org/become-a-sponsor/

About the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC):

Founded in 1974, the Association of Black Cardiologists, Inc. (ABC) is a nonprofit with a global membership exceeding 2,000 individuals, including health professionals, community health advocates, and corporate and institutional members. The ABC remains dedicated to its mission of promoting heart health and wellness in minority communities and eliminating disparities in cardiovascular care for all people, with a particular focus on Black Americans. Through advocacy, education, and research, ABC works to ensure that every person has the opportunity to achieve optimal heart health. Today, ABC's public and private partnerships continue to make strides in improving cardiovascular outcomes in communities across the nation. Connect with us at www.abcardio.org and join our efforts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For more information about the Awards, Honorees, and the Awards Dinner, visit abcardioevents.org.

