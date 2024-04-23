Dr. Anthony Fletcher Installed as President of the Association of Black Cardiologists

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) proudly announces it 20th President, Dr. Anthony Fletcher. Dr. Fletcher's installation took place during the ABC's spring 2024 Membership Meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. He is an interventional cardiologist with CHI St. Vincent Cardiology and Medicine Clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas. Dr. Fletcher is a graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed his Internal Medicine Internship and Residency at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. where he also completed his Cardiovascular Fellowship.

Anthony Fletcher, MD, FACC, FSCAI, President of the Association of Black Cardiologists

During his presidency, Dr. Fletcher is committed to forging the mission and vison of the ABC by ensuring inclusivity and diversity for all. "Every person deserves equal benefits afforded by the reduction in the frequency, duration and impact of diseases of the heart and blood vessels," says Dr. Fletcher. He is poised to lead the organization and drive its national agenda to achieve a reduction in cardiovascular disease through awareness and education; advocating for a more diverse workforce inclusive of more African American cardiologists, researchers, and providers; and, to establish an endowment that advances the ABC's agenda and programs.

In tandem with Dr. Fletcher's presidency, ABC installed its new Board Chair, Paul Underwood, MD, and Board members, Melissa Burroughs, MD, MS, FACC; Garth Graham, MD; Lee Kirksey, MD, MBA; and Kevin Kwaku, MD, PhD, FACC. The ABC Board of Directors comprises a wide range of experience in various fields, including healthcare, organizational management and capacity building. To learn more, visit http://abcardio.org/board-of- directors.

About ABC

Founded in 1974, the Association of Black Cardiologists, Inc. (ABC) is a nonprofit with a global membership exceeding 2,000 individuals, including health professionals, community health advocates, and corporate and institutional members. The ABC remains dedicated to its mission of promoting heart health and wellness in minority communities. Today, by fostering public and private partnerships and advocating for equitable access to care, ABC continues to make strides in improving cardiovascular outcomes for all. Connect with us at www.abcardio.org and join our efforts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Association of Black Cardiologists