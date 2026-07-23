Association of Black Cardiologists to Celebrate Legacy and Leadership at 16th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards

Premier awards program and fundraising event will honor leaders advancing cardiovascular health, while supporting medical student scholarships, fellowships, education, and programs that strengthen the future of care

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Association of Black Cardiologists gathers to do something simple and essential: honor the people and organizations making cardiovascular health more equitable, more accessible, and more excellent. On Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., that tradition continues at the 16th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Program & Fundraiser at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The official invitation for the ABC 16th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Program & Fundraiser, taking place October 3, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The official invitation schedule for the ABC 16th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Program & Fundraiser, taking place October 3, 2026, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

For sixteen years, this cornerstone fundraising event has been a catalyst for change — generating support for scholarships, fellowships, and programs that strengthen the pipeline of diverse leaders and improve health outcomes in regions facing a disproportionate burden of heart disease. This distinguished occasion also brings together leaders from healthcare, philanthropy, industry, and the community to celebrate outstanding contributions to cardiovascular care.

"This gathering is about more than one evening of celebration; it is about investing in the future of cardiovascular health for years to come," said event co-chair Icilma Fergus, MD, Director, Cardiovascular Disparities Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center, and Board Chair of the Association of Black Cardiologists. "The support generated through this event helps expand opportunities for aspiring clinicians, researchers, and leaders whose innovation, compassion, and commitment will transform cardiovascular care and improve lives in communities across the country."

Samin K. Sharma, MD, Chief of Clinical Cardiology, Director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Institute, and Anandi Lal Sharma Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, has been named Honorary Chairperson for the event. Internationally recognized for his clinical excellence, innovation, and commitment to physician education, Dr. Sharma has trained cardiovascular specialists from around the world while advancing interventional cardiology through research, mentorship, and patient care.

"I am honored to serve as Honorary Chairperson for this important event," said Dr. Sharma. "The Spirit of the Heart Awards Program reflects the power of partnership, philanthropy, and leadership to advance cardiovascular health. I am proud to support the Association of Black Cardiologists and its enduring commitment to educating future leaders, expanding opportunity, and improving cardiovascular health in communities across the nation."

The evening's celebration is part of a broader weekend of impact. On Friday, October 2, ABC will host the Annual Policy Pulse Summit at Venable LLP in New York City, convening leaders to address the critical policy issues shaping the future of cardiovascular health.

The program will be nothing short of memorable. Sandra Bookman — award-winning journalist and anchor of Eyewitness News on ABC7/WABC-TV New York — and Thomas Cunningham IV, President and Chief Content Officer of BrandCunningham, will co-emcee an evening filled with remarkable moments: the presentation of the Spirit of the Heart Awards, the recognition of medical student scholarship recipients, special guest appearances, a live auction, and musical entertainment.

"The Spirit of the Heart Awards Program is a reminder that lasting progress in cardiovascular health is achieved through vision, partnership, and sustained commitment," said event co-chair Barbara Hutchinson, MD, PhD, President of Chesapeake Cardiac Care. "This evening celebrates the collective efforts of those who are driving meaningful change while inspiring all of us to continue the work."

To learn more, purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or make a donation, visit abcardioevents.org.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded on the belief that every heart counts, ABC is dedicated to promoting the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease and achieving health equity for all through the elimination of disparities. Membership is open to all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or vocation. Through education, advocacy, research, patient and community outreach, and leadership development, ABC works to improve cardiovascular health and expand access to exemplary care for all communities.

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SOURCE Association of Black Cardiologists