Association of Fundraising Professionals Selects YM Careers to power AFP Global Job Board

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations and nonprofits, announced today that it has been selected to power the Global Job Board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), the largest community of fundraising professionals in the world.

In moving to the YM Careers platform and service, AFP ensures job seekers can more quickly and easily find and apply for fundraising jobs that help them advance their careers. Likewise, employers who use the AFP Career Center to source and attract talent will now benefit from more relevant and targeted job exposure, helping them find and hire the world's most qualified fundraising professionals.

Unlike mass job boards and aggregators, the AFP Global Job Board is specifically marketed to and relied on by fundraising professionals who interact with AFP, the standard-bearer for professionalism and ethics in fundraising. Employers will be able to market their jobs to both active and passive job seekers who rely on AFP as a critical resource throughout their fundraising careers, including more than 28,000 members in more than 240 chapters throughout the world.

Moving the AFP Career Center to YM Careers brings a best-in-class job board experience to fundraising professionals and job seekers. Some of the new capabilities enabled through the launch include:

A new job search user interface that help job seekers more quickly find and apply to well matched or recommended fundraising jobs with fewer clicks.

Recommended jobs based on job seekers' search behaviors and qualifications.

Relevant job distribution into AFP's email, website and social media channels, as well as veterans, diversity and programmatic job distribution options, to drive job seeker engagement and applications.

Career advice services including extensive career content, salary data, access to career coaches, free resume reviews and more.

The ability to research and map out career paths and design personalized career action plans to acquire the skills and training to reach desired career goals.

Enhanced search engine optimization capabilities at both the job board and individual job level, to drive additional job seeker traffic.

Integration with the YM Careers Network – the world's largest niche job board network spanning thousands of association job boards and professional communities. This provides job seekers and employers with an expanded universe of jobs and resumes to leverage during their searches.

A more engaging job board home page that helps AFP showcase a variety of AFP value propositions that are important to fundraising professionals.

"AFP is committed to ensuring that people are prepared to have a successful and rewarding experience throughout their fundraising career," said Mike Geiger, MBA, CPA, president and CEO of AFP. "That means not only providing critically needed skills and knowledge, but also giving them access to jobs that align with their values and priorities. Community Brands and YM Careers align with AFP's values and priorities, such as mandating that all employers post salary requirements in their job descriptions. We're excited to partner with them to provide job search support and career opportunities to all fundraisers, regardless of experience, specialty, race, age or any other factor."

YM Careers will also market the service to all relevant employers, and will provide AFP with access to detailed, actionable user insights that can be used to further inform AFP's advocacy strategy for the fundraising profession.

"The Association of Fundraising Professionals plays a profound role in creating a more generous world, so it is rewarding to play a small role in helping attract professionals into the field and advancing their careers so they can further impact social good," said Tristan Jordan, General Manager of YM Careers. "We commend AFP for its forward-thinking approach, which recognizes that providing a career destination where members can research and plan their careers is more valuable than simply hosting a transactional job board."

YM Careers is the industry's most trusted career center platform and job board software for associations and publishers, powering nearly 3,000 niche job boards that connect more than a million employers with tens of millions of association members and website users. Associations leverage the platform to provide a valuable member service, acquire and engage new members, and increase non-dues revenue. YM Careers is part of the Community Brands association software suite, a complete set of solutions that helps member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency and digitally engage members. To learn more, visit ymcareers.com or follow along on LinkedIn.

About AFP

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), which represents more than 28,000 members in over 240 chapters throughout the world, advances philanthropy through advocacy, research, education and certification programs. AFP fosters the professional development of fundraising professionals and promotes the highest ethical standards in the fundraising profession. For more information, visit www.afpglobal.org or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Specifically for associations, the Community Brands Association Suite is the industry's most complete set of software solutions consisting of association management software (AMS), learning management software (LMS), career centers, in-person and virtual event management, and payment solutions. Associations of all sizes use this integrated software suite to increase revenue, improve efficiency, and create member engagement through lasting member experiences. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

