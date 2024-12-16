Association of Marshall Scholars Congratulates the 36 winners of 2025 Marshall Scholarship

Incoming Class Highlights STEM Focus and Cross-Disciplinary Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 36 winners of the 2025 Marshall Scholarship recently announced by the British Government. Marshall Scholars represent outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and ambassadorial potential that help deepen the U.S.-U.K. relationship.

University of Cambridge

The Marshall Scholarship program was established by an Act of Parliament in 1953 as a tribute to the United States for the Marshall Plan and is funded by the British Government. It also benefits from the generous support of partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars and other foundations.

Marshall Scholarships enable the pursuit of graduate study in any academic discipline at universities across the United Kingdom. The scholars contribute to a vibrant exchange of knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and the U.K.

The full list of 2025 recipients:

Recipient US University Travis Chai Andrade Princeton University Kaylan Ahn Northwestern University Hallie Baker Boston University Zachary Billot University of Nevada Allison Boyd Purdue University Christian Boudreaux University of Mississippi Nathaniel Carey Pennsylvania State University Angelina Chan Stanford University Catherine Cossaboom University of Virginia Ryan Doan-Nguyen Harvard University Daniel Ehrlich Duke University Benjamin Fischer Stanford University Ghael Fobes Syracuse University Eli Glickman University of California - Berkeley Eric Gottlieb Brown University Karrington Hendrix CSU East Bay Jaeah Kim Stanford University Sarah Konrad Duke University Kathryn Lampo Columbia University John Lin Harvard University Margaret Meehan United States Air Force Academy Nolan Musslewhite Princeton University Laila Nasher Harvard University Lara Ozkan Massachusetts Institute of Technology Tej Patel University of Pennsylvania Mónica Ruiz House University of Chicago Pratyush Seshadri University of North Carolina James Shin Georgia Institute of Technology Emily Springer CUNY Hunter College Sridatta Teerdhala University of Pennsylvania Marie Helene Tome Duke University Knox Watson United States Military Academy Alina Wilson Stanford University Jessica Yan Stanford University Emma Yanai Yale University Mielad Ziaee University of Houston

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.

For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581504/Marshall_Scholars_University_of_Cambridge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581505/Association_of_Marshall_Scholars_Logo.jpg