Associations Now Access Leading Research Journals Through Community Brands Software

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations, today announces the immediate availability of digital content, research journals and books from SAGE Publishing. The reference content is accessible through YourMembership, the company's cloud-based association management solution (AMS) for small and mid-sized organizations.

The integrated research is part of a broad partnership between Community Brands and SAGE Publishing, a leading international publisher that releases more than 1,000 journals and over 800 new books each year. Organizations using YourMembership now access this content through new single sign-on capabilities. Members can easily transition from their association's website, or their member profile, directly into the journals.

"This new content from SAGE is unique and exciting," stated Melea Guilbault, SVP of Partnerships & Nonprofit Solutions. "Seamless and personalized experiences have become expected by members, and this new integration enables organizations to more easily put targeted, world-class research journals into the hands of members through YourMembership."

The newly integrated publications help practitioners and members throughout the company's association and nonprofit network. Readers of the content can stay ahead of technology trends, industry best practices and member engagement insights. The integration is an added convenience for associations, societies, chapters, nonprofits and association management companies (AMC) whose members also use the content for professional development and continuing education.

"We're pleased to be partnering with Community Brands to provide our mutual society and association clients with a faster, streamlined login process to SAGE Journals," shared Martha Sedgwick, Vice President of Product Innovation at SAGE. "Once set up, society members will be able to log directly into SAGE Journals thereby gaining easier access to our leading collection of academic and professional journals."

YourMembership is the only AMS with this integration into SAGE Journals, a dynamic and world-class collection of research journals from SAGE Publishing. Learn more about Community Brands and its Association Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions, K-12 Solutions, and Faith-based Solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SAGE Publishing

Sara Miller McCune founded SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content publishing more than 1,000 journals and over 800 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas. Our growing selection of library products includes archives, data, case studies and video. SAGE remains majority owned by our founder and after her lifetime will become owned by a charitable trust that secures the company's continued independence. Principal offices are located in Los Angeles, London, New Delhi, Singapore, Washington DC and Melbourne. www.sagepublishing.com

