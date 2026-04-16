Assort Health Launches First Voice AI Agents for Dermatology, Enabling Over 5% Increase in Appointment Volume and 200% Labor Capacity

Hundreds of Dermatology Providers Partner with Assort Health to Scale Patient Access Across Complex, High-Volume Care Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assort Health today announced continued expansion of its AI agents platform into dermatology, with additions to its growing customer base, including Legacy Dermatology & Restoration Center and Westlake Dermatology in Texas, MDCS Dermatology in New York and New Jersey, South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center in New Jersey, and Art of Dermatology in Michigan. Built on a compounding dataset of over 125 million patient interactions across 22 specialties, Assort delivers specialty-trained voice AI agents purpose-built for dermatology practices to manage patient access at scale, improving the patient experience while growing appointment volume and reducing labor costs.

Dermatology is one of the most operationally demanding specialties in healthcare. Many practices are effectively operating two businesses on one phone line: medical dermatology billed through insurance and cosmetic procedures collected as cash-pay, each with different scheduling rules, payment workflows, and routing logic. A single practice may treat everything from acne and chronic autoimmune skin disease to surgical skin cancer removal and cosmetic procedures, with each appointment requiring different intake questions, urgency levels, visit lengths, and provider qualifications.

Schedulers must quickly interpret vague symptom descriptions ("a weird spot," "something changed," "a bump") and determine whether a patient needs a focused spot check or a full-body skin exam, route them to a provider who can biopsy same-day if needed, and distinguish medical concerns from cosmetic requests, all while balancing strict provider preferences, procedure blocks, and limited availability. Getting the visit type wrong means the wrong slot length, the wrong provider, and a schedule that runs behind all day.

These nuances, combined with unpredictable call volumes and the frequency of follow-ups, break down patient access and lead to lost revenue, patient leakage, and delayed care. In many practices, the rules that make scheduling work live in binders, spreadsheets, or the institutional knowledge of experienced front desk staff.

While many agentic AI solutions are available on the market, the vast majority aren't built on the years of operational knowledge that makes scheduling work in real practices. They can answer the phone, but aren't able to navigate complex dermatologic care pathways, distinguish urgency levels, or initiate proper next steps.

Assort's voice AI agents for patient access integrate directly into EHR and practice management systems to automate both inbound and outbound patient communication with clinical accuracy. Built on the knowledge of 125 million patient interactions, 62 thousand complex protocols, and 1.6 million decision pathways from provider practices across the U.S., the platform delivers scheduling precision for all patient needs.

For example, with Assort's platform, dermatology practices prescribing Accutane can schedule follow-up visits within the strict 28–35 day window required for iPLEDGE compliance. The platform also enforces payer-specific global period rules that vary across procedures and insurers. After a Mohs surgery or excision, some payers assign a 0-day global period while others assign 10 or 90 days, and a follow-up visit booked inside that window won't be reimbursed. A scheduler who doesn't catch the difference books the appointment, the claim gets denied weeks later, and the revenue is unrecoverable. Assort applies the correct global period per payer and procedure automatically, so follow-ups are scheduled at the right time and every visit is billable.

"Every dermatology practice has its own version of the rules: who does Mohs, who sees cosmetic, which providers biopsy same-day, how the schedule changes on Tuesdays. That knowledge usually lives in the heads of two or three front desk staff. We've spent years encoding that operational knowledge into AI that can actually apply it on every call," said Jon Wang, Founder and Co-CEO of Assort Health. "That's the difference between an AI that answers the phone and one that actually runs your schedule."

Legacy Dermatology, a growing Texas-based practice, implemented Assort's voice AI technology after years of struggling with long hold times and missed patient calls despite a fully staffed front desk. Since deployment, Assort's AI agent has helped the practice achieve:

5% growth in total annual appointment volume

Significant reduction in hold times, eliminating patient leakage

Improved schedule utilization, including same-day openings filled automatically

"Our biggest complaint for years was hold time. Now, we're able to get to a patient before the first ring." said Darren Maines, MBA, CMPE, Chief Operations Officer at Legacy Dermatology & Restoration Center. "Assort's technology has not only lightened the burden on our staff, but it has made us more available for our patients."

MDCS Dermatology operates nine locations across New York and New Jersey, handling more than 138,000 patient visits a year. Leveraging Assort's AI platform, the practice has:

Enabled front office staff to support growing demand and new provider additions, helping drive a 29% increase in total appointment volume over two years

Reduced manual coordination required for call and appointment management by approximately 20%

Doubled labor capacity, allowing the team to support higher volumes of patient interactions, scheduling, and triage without adding call management resources

"We needed a solution that could handle clinical complexity and grow with our practice," said Dr. Parinita Amin, CEO of MDCS Dermatology. "Assort delivers the specialty precision and scalability we were looking for."

Assort's expansion into dermatology underscores its broader market momentum as AI agents become foundational infrastructure for the patient journey. What started as voice AI has evolved into a full AI agents platform spanning intake, scheduling, referrals, payments, and ongoing patient engagement, all connected and learning from each interaction. Serving practices across 22 specialties with technology tailored to each, Assort enables healthcare organizations to transform patient access without adding headcount.

About Assort Health

Assort Health is the AI agents platform built to navigate the complexity of specialty-specific care. Powered by a compounding dataset of over 125 million patient interactions, Assort's technology seamlessly integrates with EHR/PMS and orchestrates the hardest parts of patient access, from intake and high-volume scheduling to referrals, billing, and closing care gaps. Serving over 5,000 providers across hundreds of leading healthcare organizations, from OrthoIndy to Chesapeake Healthcare, Assort drives a 5% increase in total appointment volume, less than 5% call abandonment rate, and a 115% labor capacity increase, all while achieving 4.3/5 patient satisfaction. Assort was recently recognized on the 2026 Enterprise Tech 30 list alongside companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, and Ramp. To learn more, visit www.assorthealth.com.

Media Contact: Kara Spak, 120/80 MKTG, [email protected]

SOURCE Assort Health