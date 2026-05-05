Assort Health Unveils Activate, the Most Widely Deployed Omni-Channel Patient Outreach Agent in Provider Groups

Built on Assort's industry-leading voice AI platform and already in use across 1,000+ providers, Activate proactively engages patients across channels to grow booked appointments, accelerate payments, and close care gaps at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assort Health today announced the launch of Assort Activate, an AI-powered outbound engine that delivers proactive, personalized patient outreach across channels. Extending Assort's AI agents platform for the entire care journey, Activate enables health systems, FQHCs, primary care practices, and specialty provider groups to book more appointments, accelerate payments collection, and close critical care gaps, without adding to front office staff workload. Activate is built on the same AI agents platform that has handled more inbound patient interactions than any other solution.

Practices today are stretched thin. Inbound call volumes alone consume most of what front office teams have capacity to handle. Proactive outreach gets deprioritized and the consequences compound: practices miss important care touchpoints and opportunities to schedule preventative visits, referrals go unscheduled, cancellations go unfilled, outstanding balances go uncollected, and patients fall through the cracks. The gaps add up quickly: underutilized provider schedules, constrained revenue, and growing staff burnout. And on the other end of every missed touchpoint is a patient who didn't get the care they needed.

Assort Activate closes this gap. Automated outreach campaigns meet patients where they are, guiding them through their care journey with personalized, two-way conversations that understand specialty-specific rules, from referral authorization requirements in ophthalmology to injection timing constraints in orthopedics. Assort's AI agents enable practices to:

Close open referrals faster by reaching out to patients before they fall through the cracks

by reaching out to patients before they fall through the cracks Capture patient demand and grow revenue by proactively scheduling preventative care visits, screenings, and wellness appointments

by proactively scheduling preventative care visits, screenings, and wellness appointments Keep provider schedules full by automatically rescheduling no-shows and cancellations

by automatically rescheduling no-shows and cancellations Re-engage inactive patients to bring lapsed revenue back into the practice

to bring lapsed revenue back into the practice Accelerate payment collection by reaching patients with outstanding balances as soon as the balance hits their account

"Calling out to patients has always required staff to pick up the phone, sometimes multiple times, just to reach someone, and that's a lot of labor hours that can be used somewhere else," said Dr. Titus Abraham, Managing Partner at Annapolis Internal Medicine. "What's unique about Activate is that the patient can schedule within that same call. Previously, they'd have to call back or go into a different system entirely. Compared to prior seasons, we saw improved adherence to flu vaccination because of it."

In early deployments across primary care, orthopedics, and ENT, the impact has been immediate:

61% of annual flu shot appointments were booked through agentic AI outreach at Annapolis Internal Medicine

through agentic AI outreach at Annapolis Internal Medicine 64% referral scheduling conversion achieved by SENTA Partners using proactive outreach campaigns

by SENTA Partners using proactive outreach campaigns 89% of patients paid outstanding balances at Twin Cities Orthopedics, either as full or partial payments, with 47% of payments collected within the first 7 days

at Twin Cities Orthopedics, either as full or partial payments, with 47% of payments collected within the first 7 days 53% of patient appointments were rescheduled by Activate after a snowstorm forced Boston Bone & Joint Institute to close their office

"Patient outreach is far more nuanced than automated reminders," said Jon Wang, founder and Co-CEO of Assort Health. "It's multi-step referral follow-ups, no-shows with specialty-specific scheduling constraints, care gaps that go unaddressed because no one has time to make the call. Practices know this work matters; they just can't do it consistently."

"Most outreach tools treat every patient interaction as a one-off," said Jeffery Liu, founder and Co-CEO of Assort Health. "Activate is built differently. Every conversation, inbound or outbound, feeds what we call Patient Journey Memory: a shared intelligence layer that carries forward context like language preferences, timing, and history across every interaction. So the follow-up call knows what the first call said, and each touchpoint with a patient gets more informed and more personal over time. That's what makes this compounding rather than just automated."

Assort Activate leverages the company's growing dataset of over 150 million patient interactions, 62 thousand complex care protocols, and 1.6 million unique decision pathways from practices across 22 specialties. Integrating directly with leading EHR systems, Assort's platform ensures real-time data synchronization and eliminates manual workflows. What started as inbound voice AI has evolved into a full AI agents platform spanning intake, scheduling, referrals, payments, and ongoing patient engagement, all connected and learning from each interaction. Assort enables healthcare organizations to transform patient access without adding headcount.

As health systems and specialty practices navigate ongoing staffing shortages and financial pressures, scalable automation has become essential infrastructure for delivering high-quality patient care.

About Assort Health

Assort Health is the AI agents platform built to navigate the complexity of specialty-specific care. Powered by a compounding dataset of over 150 million patient interactions, Assort's technology seamlessly integrates with EHR/PMS and orchestrates the hardest parts of patient access, from intake and high-volume scheduling to referrals, billing, and closing care gaps. Serving over 5,000 providers across hundreds of leading healthcare organizations, from OrthoIndy to Chesapeake Healthcare, Assort drives a 5% increase in total appointment volume, less than 5% call abandonment rate, and a 115% labor capacity increase, all while achieving 4.3/5 patient satisfaction. Assort was recently recognized on the 2026 Enterprise Tech 30 list alongside companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, and Ramp. To learn more, visit www.assorthealth.com.

Media Contact: Kara Spak, 120/80 MKTG, [email protected]

SOURCE Assort Health