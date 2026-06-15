ASSOULINE AND VESPA CELEBRATES EIGHTY YEARS OF LA DOLCE VITA

Two houses devoted to discovery and the art of living come together for a book, a collectible helmet, and a summer of Vespa on display

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assouline, the world's leading luxury publisher, and Vespa, the Italian house, symbol of elegance, design, and technology, announce a collaboration celebrating eighty years of the most beloved scooter ever made. Born amid the psyche of postwar and named after the wasp, for the buzz of its engine and the cinch of its waist, Vespa arrived not as mere transportation but as a declaration: life can be lived with elegance, spontaneity, and freedom.

Assouline X Vespa Collaboration

At the center of the partnership is a new Assouline volume devoted to the Vespa legacy, published to celebrate the brand's eightieth anniversary. It follows the silhouette that defined a generation, the engineering that made the open road feel effortless, and the journeys that carried Italian cinema, summer escapes, and the whole spirit of la dolce vita. Through photography, timeless advertisements, and storytelling, the book explores why Vespa has never been simply a way to move. It is a way to live.

To accompany the book, Assouline and Vespa have created a collectible helmet finished in the publisher's signature red and patterned with motifs drawn from the Assouline Travel Series collection. Offered in a limited run and available for purchase, each one is as much an object as it is a companion for the open road. Through the summer, a fleet of Vespas dressed in the same Travel Series motifs will be on display, though not for sale, at select Assouline stores around the world, turning each boutique into a small celebration of color, movement, and the Italian summer.

Together, the book, the helmet, and the displays capture the spirit of the collaboration: the most enduring stories are not only told—they are lived.

SOURCE Assouline Publishing, Inc.