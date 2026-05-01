Assouline Launches Culture Lounge, a Podcast Convening the Voices Shaping How We Live, Travel, Create, and Collect

Darren Star, Miles Redd, Stellene Volandes, Simon Kim, Ken Fulk, and Valentina De Santis are among the figures featured in the series, now in its second season and hosted by Alex Assouline.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assouline, the luxury publisher, today introduced Culture Lounge, a podcast that offers exclusive access to the people shaping how we live, travel, create, and experience the world today.

Assouline Culture Lounge Podcast

The series features Emmy-winning television creator Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris, Younger), interior designer Miles Redd, Town & Country editor in chief Stellene Volandes, Michelin-starred restaurateur Simon Kim, interior designer Ken Fulk, and hotelier Valentina De Santis, among others. Together they form a global circle of tastemakers exploring where culture is headed next.

Hosted by Alex Assouline, the episodes are fifteen to thirty minutes long and unfold across three original formats:

The Culture Lounge Original Podcast, now in its second season, pairs leading cultural figures in conversation, an exchange of perspectives spanning travel, interior design, watchmaking, fashion, gastronomy, and wine.

Savoir-Faire offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Assouline's most extraordinary volumes. Martine Assouline, with Prosper Assouline and Alex Assouline, explore the artistry, research, and craftsmanship that turn an idea into a cultural object.

The Decisive Moment, inspired by the stories behind extraordinary careers, examines the pivotal choices that define a life's work: the instincts, the risks, the moments of vision that hold.

Culture Lounge is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

ABOUT ASSOULINE Founded in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline, Assouline is a global publishing house dedicated to culture. Its books, libraries, and boutiques have made it a reference point for collectors, connoisseurs, and the curious worldwide.

SOURCE Assouline Publishing, Inc.