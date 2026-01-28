ASSOULINE RELEASES DERRICK ROSE: THE POOHPRINT

From on and off the court, Derrick Rose: The Poohprint by Assouline captures the resilience, inner strength and personal growth of one of the legendary forces in NBA history.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assouline announces today the launch of Derrick Rose: The Poohprint. Made in collaboration with Derrick Rose, Assouline celebrates the life of the beloved Chicago native and once-in-a-generation explosive talent. Revisiting the athlete's life through personal and professional photographs, as well as incisive texts, Derrick Rose: The Poohprint traces his path both on and off the court. From Rose's childhood and NBA career to his life post-retirement, the book highlights his immense talent, resilience, and cultural impact.

"Every plan got to have a blueprint. The Poohprint is for the kid that don't want fame, don't want to be idolized. THIS BOOK IS FOR THE ASTUTE." —Derrick Rose

Written by Chicago native, sports journalist, and longtime friend Scoop Jackson, who closely followed and reported on Rose's rise, the book reveals the star as not just a basketball player but a teammate, friend, son, brother, husband, and father. Handwritten letters and notes from a trusted inner circle, including his brother Greedy and former Chicago Bulls teammate and best friend Joakim Noah, offer rare insights into the support system that has served as his foundation. Never-before-published childhood photos collected and saved by his mother, alongside images from various milestones in his life, provide an intimate portrait of his enduring legacy.

Each chapter in Rose's journey reflects his moral character, work ethic, and self-belief, serving as an inspiration to young athletes and anyone facing adversity. Through his investment in Chicago's youth, and various initiatives such as the Rose Garden, Rose emphasizes his commitment to giving back and creating opportunities for the next generation to dream big. Derrick Rose: The Poohprint explores the many facets of the superstar's life, from his introduction to basketball to career-defining wins, setbacks, and transformative relationships, capturing the rise of a Chicago legend.

A limited quantity of Derrick Rose: The Poohprint will be available on assouline.com and at the Assouline boutique at the Mark Hotel in New York, beginning January 28, following Rose's jersey-retirement celebration in Chicago. The title will be available globally through Assouline boutiques and retail partners starting in March 2026.

