AssureCare and Pillr Health Partner to Help Health Systems Tackle Specialty Pharmacy Costs

CINCINNATI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare® LLC, a leading health care technology company redefining intelligent population health management, and Pillr Health, a leading pharmacy optimization provider, today announced a strategic partnership. The organizations are combining their expertise and tech-enabled capabilities to help hospitals and health systems manage surging specialty drug costs and operational challenges.

With specialty drugs projected to account for well over half of all U.S. medicine spending by 2030, the partnership comes at a pivotal time. It will integrate AssureCare's advanced analytics platform, Akumen™, into Pillr Health's Pharmacy Accelerator solution empowering health systems to build their own specialty pharmacy programs. Real-time data and AI-driven predictive modeling will help providers better anticipate specialty pharmacy needs, allocate resources more effectively, and improve patient outcomes.

"The rising cost of care, particularly for patients with chronic conditions, makes supporting specialty pharmacies more critical than ever," said Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. "High costs can undermine medication adherence, reduce patient engagement, and negatively impact outcomes for both patients and pharmacies. This partnership aligns us with a team equally committed to strengthening specialty pharmacies and addressing their most pressing challenges. Our mission is clear: empower specialty pharmacies so they can deliver better outcomes for the patients they serve."

Skip Devanny, CEO, Pillr Health, added: "Our collaboration with AssureCare marks another advancement in our mission to equip health systems with cutting-edge solutions that elevate pharmacy performance. AssureCare's capabilities enhance our Pharmacy Accelerator offering, enabling our clients to engage with patients even more effectively, close care gaps, and drive real improvements in patient outcomes."

By integrating AssureCare's analytics capabilities within Pillr Health's Pharmacy Accelerator, the partnership delivers real-time operational and clinical insights that strengthen performance across health systems' specialty pharmacy programs. This integration enhances Pillr Health's ability to drive measurable improvements in care quality, cost management, and medication adherence, while enabling more proactive, data-driven patient engagement at scale.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a Cincinnati-based healthcare technology company redefining population health management with a single, intelligent solution designed to manage complex populations at scale. By digitizing workflows, optimizing decisions, and personalizing care across the continuum, AssureCare enables payers, providers, and pharmacies to close care gaps, support value-based care, and deliver measurable improvements in outcomes, cost, and care quality for millions of patients nationwide.

AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio.

Learn more: www.assurecare.com

AssureCare Media Contact

Emily Frizzi

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

About Pillr Health

Pillr Health is dedicated to transforming health care through cutting-edge solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize resources, and improve patient outcomes. The company specializes in 340B program administration, helping hospitals and health systems maximize performance in the federal outpatient drug pricing program, which provides discounts to organizations serving uninsured, low-income, and vulnerable patient populations. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Pillr Health serves more than 300 health care organizations nationwide through its comprehensive platform of software, analytics, and managed pharmacy offerings.

Pillr Health Media Contact

Jonathan Ghenn

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE AssureCare