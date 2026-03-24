AssureCare Unveils Aktivate™: A Revolutionary Intelligent Patient Activation Platform

Aktivate's Responsible AI turns fragmented outreach into continuous, personalized patient activation

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssureCare®, a leading healthcare technology company delivering an integrated population health management platform that connects payers, providers, and pharmacies, today announced the launch of Aktivate™, an intelligent, enterprise-grade patient engagement platform designed to help healthcare organizations activate and engage populations at scale.

Aktivate bridges the last mile of healthcare, empowering healthcare organizations to design, orchestrate, and optimize patient outreach through a unified campaign management system that is fully self-service and business user driven. Clinical, operational, and marketing teams can independently create and manage sophisticated engagement journeys without reliance on IT teams or custom development.

"Health systems, plans, provider groups and pharmacies are losing patients through the cracks of fragmented outreach, one-size-fits-all messaging, and disconnected channels. Consistent relevant engagement is now the front door to trust in healthcare – and trust is what ultimately drives better health outcomes," said Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. "Aktivate uses responsible AI to continuously listen and learn, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver the right message, to the right patient, at the right moment – without sacrificing compliance, safety, or trust."

Built as a natively multi-modal platform, Aktivate enables engagement across text, email, outbound voice, digital workflows, and physical mail within a single solution. AI-powered capabilities support content creation, patient segmentation, journey orchestration, and channel optimization, allowing healthcare organizations to meet patients where they are while maintaining healthcare-specific governance and regulatory guardrails.

"Most engagement solutions rely on IT-heavy or static, rule-based workflows that can't adapt in real time," said Mayur Yermaneni, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Innovation, and Growth of AssureCare. "Aktivate's AI-first, configuration-driven architecture puts control directly in the hands of business users, enabling teams to independently launch and refine multi-modal patient journeys while responsible AI continuously optimizes personalization, timing, and channel selection within clinically and regulatorily safe boundaries."

Aktivate supports patient activation across the full lifecycle, from initial outreach through ongoing relationship management, helping organizations increase response rates, reduce revenue leakage, and improve operational efficiency, while delivering a more connected and human patient experience. For more information about Aktivate, please visit Aktivate by AssureCare.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a Cincinnati-based healthcare technology company redefining population health management with a single, intelligent solution designed to manage complex populations at scale. By digitizing workflows, optimizing decisions, and personalizing care across the continuum, AssureCare enables payers, providers, and pharmacies to close care gaps, support value-based care, and deliver measurable improvements in outcomes, cost, and care quality for millions of patients nationwide.

AssureCare is a proud member of the Vora Ventures portfolio. Learn more: www.assurecare.com

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SOURCE AssureCare