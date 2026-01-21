Assured Data Protection Appoints Tony Giannini to Lead Channel Strategy Across the Americas

Expanded leadership role unifies innovation and channel execution to accelerate partner-led growth

HERNDON, Va. and LEEDS, England, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), the global managed services provider (MSP) specializing in data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience, today announced an expansion of Tony Giannini's leadership responsibilities. Giannini has been appointed Global Vice President of Innovation and Vice President of Channels, Americas, a newly broadened role designed to align Assured's innovation strategy more closely with its partner-led go-to-market execution.

Giannini previously served as Vice President, Global Innovation. In his expanded remit, he will now also lead Assured's channel organization across North America, Canada, and Latin America, bringing innovation, product strategy, and partner engagement under a unified leadership structure.

The move reflects Assured's continued growth and its focus on strengthening execution across its channel ecosystem, while ensuring new services and capabilities are brought to market faster and more effectively through partners.

Giannini brings more than a decade of senior channel leadership experience to the expanded role. Prior to joining Assured, he held national and global channel leadership positions across the MSP, reseller, and alliance ecosystem, working closely with service providers, distributors, and strategic technology partners. His background spans building and scaling partner programs, supporting MSP-led go-to-market models, and aligning channel execution with high-growth platforms.

Aligning innovation and channel execution

By combining innovation and channel leadership, Assured aims to remove traditional silos between product development and partner delivery, creating a direct feedback loop between its partner community and innovation pipeline.

"When innovation and the channel operate as one, we shorten the distance between idea and impact," said Tony Giannini, Global VP of Innovation and VP of Channels, Americas, Assured Data Protection. "Our partners are deeply connected to customer needs. Bringing that insight directly into our innovation strategy allows us to build, refine, and deliver services that are immediately relevant, easier to adopt, and more valuable in real-world environments."

The structure also enables faster partner enablement for new services and accelerates adoption across Assured's growing portfolio, including recent and upcoming innovations designed to support hybrid, multi-platform environments.

A balanced, partner-first channel strategy

Under Giannini's leadership, Assured's channel strategy in the Americas will focus on balanced growth across its partner ecosystem. This will result in a sharpening of focus on partners that closely align with Assured's managed services model and core technology alliances.

"Our growth has always been driven by long-term partnerships built on trust and consistent delivery," said Brian Dutton, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas, Assured Data Protection. "Expanding Tony's role reinforces that commitment, aligning our innovation strategy directly with the partners who take our services to market. Just as importantly, it reflects how Assured supports partners and customers every day, through proactive and reactive services, delivered 24/7, across multiple channels and in multiple languages. It's about helping partners grow with confidence, knowing they have a team behind them that's invested in their success for the long haul,"

Assured will continue to strengthen relationships with its top national partners while developing the next wave of regional and mid-market partners across major cities across the United States. There will also be targeted expansion in Canada and Latin America, where Assured is investing in partner enablement and local market engagement.

Driving long-term partner and customer success

Assured's channel-first model is built around long-term relationships rather than transactional engagements. The company aligns closely with partners not only during sales cycles, but throughout service delivery, ensuring customer success teams operate as an extension of partner organizations.

This approach has resulted in consistently strong partner and customer outcomes, including low customer churn, and customer satisfaction scores (CSAT) approaching 100%.

"From day one, our philosophy has been to make our partners successful," Giannini added. "When partners trust us with their most critical customers, it's because we've proven we deliver what we promise, operationally, commercially, and over the long term."

Positioning for continued growth

The expanded role builds on Assured's recent momentum and reinforces its commitment to partner-led growth as demand rises for fully managed data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience services.

By aligning innovation, channel strategy, and service delivery under a single leadership structure, Assured is positioning itself to scale efficiently, respond faster to partner and customer needs, and bring differentiated managed services to market across the Americas.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global data backup, disaster recovery, business continuity, and extended detection and response managed service provider. With more than 200 years of combined industry experience, Assured Data Protection delivers scalable solutions and gained the distinction of being selected by Solutions Review Magazine as a Top 20 Vendor for data disaster recovery and CIO Review as a Top 20 Vendor for data backup. For more information, visit www.assured-dp.com

SOURCE Assured Data Protection