Assured Data Protection Launches New U.S. Public Sector Division

Rubrik Security Cloud now available as-a-service to federal, state, and local government agencies, offering world-leading cyber resilience

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Data Protection (Assured), a leading global managed services provider (MSP) specializing in cloud data protection, today announced the launch of its U.S. Public Sector Division. The division will be led by Patrick Vaughan, founder and CEO of GEN3i, Inc., who brings extensive experience in delivering secure and compliant managed services to government organizations. Established to address the unique requirements of public sector entities, the division will operate in full compliance with federal, state, and local procurement standards and regulatory mandates.

Based in Virginia, Vaughan and his team of engineers and sales professionals will provide US based, 24/7/365 support to protect, detect, and recover critical data and operations for Assured's public sector customers. The division will coordinate with federal, state, and local agencies—including the military, law enforcement, public education, public health, and the defense industrial base (DIB)—to protect mission-critical systems and ensure their recoverability in the face of outages, natural disasters, ransomware, or cyberattacks.

Public sector customers will benefit from a fully managed service spanning design, deployment, recovery, and ongoing support. As a Rubrik managed services provider, Assured delivers trusted technologies that help agencies strengthen cyber resiliency, meet strict compliance requirements, and ensure rapid, reliable recovery of mission-critical systems.

Stacy Hayes, Chief Strategy Officer, Assured Data Protection, commented: "Patrick has over 25 years experience working in public sector data protection. I couldn't think of a better person to lead this new Assured division and I'm excited about what we can achieve together. Assured already has a great pedigree in the public sector but this new division represents a step change in our commitment to those organizations that need the most robust Rubrik cyber resilience technology. This new division marks another milestone in the growth and expansion of the business, with Assured adapting to provide the best managed services our customers need."

Brendan MacCarthy, Vice President, Federal, Rubrik commented: "Public sector customers have long trusted Rubrik to secure their data and applications. Attacks on the government and the Defense Industrial Base continue to rise, from nation-state to insider threats, making cyber resilience more critical than ever. As an MSP of Rubrik technology, Assured's new Public Sector Division is another step forward in protecting the nation's systems. I'm confident that together, Rubrik and Assured will deliver the secure, compliant services our federal, state, local, and contractor communities need to strengthen their overall cyber posture.."

Craig Abod, Founder and Owner of Carahsoft Technology Corp, commented: "The Public Sector is increasingly prioritizing cybersecurity resilience and recognizing the strategic value of modern consumption models that optimize budget efficiency and operational flexibility. This creates an exciting opportunity for managed service providers to deliver specialized cyber resiliency solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's digital Government landscape. The combination of Patrick's extensive Federal expertise and Assured's industry-leading MSP Rubrik service represents an ideal partnership perfectly positioned for this growing market. We're thrilled to expand our collaboration with Assured's new Public Sector Division and anticipate tremendous success and growth in this vital sector."

The Assured US Public Sector Division is fully compliant with the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS), the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

About Assured Data Protection

Assured Data Protection is a global leader in data backup and disaster recovery managed services, specializing in safeguarding against data loss and downtime in the event of a disaster, cyber, or ransomware attack. Assured's fully managed services include immutable backup, disaster recovery, and cyber resiliency to protect data on-premises and in the cloud, with 24/7/365 expert support. Assured is recognized as one of the top five Managed Service Providers globally, as honored by the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 list. Assured is co-headquartered in the United Kingdom and United States and is expanding its global presence and portfolio.

